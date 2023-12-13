How do you make a Lego Fortnite glider? Walking around in Lego Fortnite is a frightfully dull experience. Sure, there’s the peril of being attacked by wolves, skeletons, and other mean-spirited hostiles, but the trek between your village and biomes is far without some assistance. Luckily, you can make a glider to shorten the distance and even make it across longer gaps to get hard-to-find resources.

That said, actually making a Lego Fortnite glider is easier said than done. You’ll need to at least make it to the Dry Valley, a biome in the survival game mode with formidable enemies and resources that are hard to scavenge. One of these required items is Lego Fortnite flexwood, which you can only find by destroying cacti in the same Dry Valley biome. Once you have survived the perils of the desert, here’s the recipe for how to make a Lego Fortnite glider, as well as tips on how to use it.

How to make a Lego Fortnite glider

To make a Lego Fortnite glider, you need to have a crafting bench upgraded to rare rarity and a loom in your village. You can then craft the glider at the crafting bench with eight flexwood rods, six silk fabrics, and four wool fabrics.

These materials are easy to find once you know where to look. You can get flexwood rods at the lumber mill by refining flexwood obtained by felling cacti in the Dry Valley. The other two materials are made at the loom, with silk harvested from slain spiders and wool obtained by befriending sheep, as explained in our Lego Fortnite animal items guide. Your Lego Fortnite villagers can also help gather resources such as wool, though this is far less reliable than doing it yourself as the items they give you are randomized.

Once you’ve made a Lego Fortnite glider, head into the inventory menu and equip it in the slot to the right of the charms. You can then activate it by jumping off a steep hill and pressing the jump button once more. However, gliding uses up stamina, and if you run out, you’ll drop down like a rock, so leaping off a mountain with the glider is ill-advised.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to make and use the Lego Fortnite glider. You should now be able to traverse across the Lego Fortnite map with ease. We also recommend creating some higher-level Lego Fortnite weapons, as fending off the Dry Valley enemies is no mean feat.