Lego Fortnite villagers explained

How do you recruit Lego Fortnite villagers? Building up your settlements need not be a one-person job. After all, you can get more resources quickly when you have a set of helping hands. That said, a villager is not always there to gather materials. They can back you up in combat, provided you give them decent gear, or they can craft hard-to-make materials such as marble slabs.

That said, none of the functionality with Lego Fortnite Villagers has to do with your current Lego Fortnite village level. The higher this is, the more you get out of this particular settlement’s residents in the survival game mode. Here, you’ll find a list of all the potential villagers to recruit in Lego Fortnite, how to recruit them, and the upgrades you can get per village level.

How to recruit Lego Fortnite villagers

To recruit Lego Fortnite villagers, you need a spare villager slot, which you can gain by leveling up your village. New villager slots appear at level 1, level 3, level 5, level 8, and level 10. Up to five villagers can live in one settlement, so if you want more, you’ll need to set up a new village. In addition, you’ll also need to make a bed for them to sleep in.

Once you’ve convinced a Lego Fortnite villager to stay in your village, you can talk to them again to get a set of options. You should see one from that selection that says, “Follow me.” Choose it, and that villager will tag along on your next adventure.

Allies start with a shortsword, but we highly recommend talking to them again and giving them a gift of better Lego Fortnite weapons, such as a Recurve Bow or longsword if you can. This will ensure they deal more damage to enemies while in combat. A shield to protect themselves from blows will also be extremely handy.

You can also assign your villagers to gather resources. Once you do, leave them for a while to do their work, then check in by asking them how the job’s going, and they’ll hand over the resources they’ve gathered/crafted.

Lego Fortnite villagers upgrades

Increasing your village level will grant the residents of that settlement some abilities. Some affect what you can assign each villager to do while you’re away. Below are all the village-level upgrades that give your townsfolk new perks:

Foragers for Hire (level 2) – villagers will now forage for basic materials.

(level 2) – villagers will now forage for basic materials. For Me? (level 3) – villagers will occasionally gift items.

(level 3) – villagers will occasionally gift items. Get Cooking (level 4) – you can assign villagers to cook meals.

(level 4) – you can assign villagers to cook meals. Branching Out (level 4) – villagers who you task with woodcutting will produce more wood types.

(level 4) – villagers who you task with woodcutting will produce more wood types. Refined Production (level 6) – villagers can now smelt metal, refine textiles, and collect gems.

(level 6) – villagers can now smelt metal, refine textiles, and collect gems. Ready to Rock (level 6) – villagers who you task with stonecutting will produce more stone types.

(level 6) – villagers who you task with stonecutting will produce more stone types. Gifts Galore (level 7) – villagers will occasionally gift unique recipes.

(level 7) – villagers will occasionally gift unique recipes. Go Forth and Forage (level 9) – NPCs in this village can forage resources from other Lego Fortnite map biomes. Woodcutters and stonecutters will produce more of their associated resource types.

Full Lego Fortnite villager list

So far, we’ve met at least 20 Lego Fortnite villagers. Cuddle Team Leader also lives in the first village you create but acts more of a guide on what to do next than an active villager, and as such, doesn’t appear on any villager list. Note that some villagers here won’t appear until you unlock the Must-See Destination perk at village level 5. Here is the full list of Lego Fortnite villagers:

Aura

Beef Boss

Blackheart

Blue Squire

Brite Bomber

Calamity

Carl Reef

Crystal

Dana

Fishstick

Flint

Frozen Fishstick

Gus

Hayseed

Lionbrand

Mazy

Meowsicles

Nugget

Oro

Otis

Peely

Petra

Plague

Polar Peely

Raptor

Ravage

Raven

Rex

Roan

Robin

Rustler

Sally Salis

Salty

Sawyer

Silas

Skye

Snow Cap

Sparkplug

Sprocket

Slush

Sunflower

Tabby

Tricera

Yeti

Now that you know everything about Lego Fortnite villagers, you should probably learn how to get some Lego Fortnite fertilizer so you can have them tend to farms or some tips on where to find Lego Fortnite animal items can help gather materials so the villagers can cook while you’re off on an adventure. Of course, the battle royale game mode isn’t going anywhere, so here are the latest changes to the Fortnite weapons and Fortnite map for Chapter 5 Season 1.