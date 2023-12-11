How to get Lego Fortnite obsidian

How do you get obsidian in Lego Fortnite? This valuable resource is only available to players over a certain village level, and you’ll need to get your hands on it to create some of the most powerful items in the new survival crafting game. Before you go wandering aimlessly into the wilderness, we’ve got all you need to know on where to find obsidian in Lego Fortnite and how to harvest it, as well as how to turn it into obsidian slabs to craft with.

Lego Fortnite preps you for all eventualities, with weapons to fend off enemies and resources such as knotroot and marble being used to create stronger, more powerful tools. Obsidian is the rarest of them all, and therefore the strongest, so let’s look at where to find it and how to craft obsidian slabs.

Lego Fortnite obsidian location

You can only get obsidian in Lego Fortnite by mining it underground via the cave systems. Look for a dark purple shining rock and use a rare pickaxe to mine them.

Heading underground in Lego Fortnite will cause you to overheat, so before you attempt to mine obsidian ensure you’ve got plenty of heat-resistant food to eat to survive – a Snowberry Shake should do it, and grants 10 minutes of heat resistance.

Make sure to take your best weapons with you, as there are many enemies underground to take you out, such as the Lava-Rollers who drop Blast Cores.

How to make Lego Fortnite obsidian slabs

You can turn obsidian into obsidian slabs in Lego Fortnite by processing it with the stone breaker.

To create a stone breaker you’ll need 20 knotroot and 35 marble, which can both be found in Lego Fortnite caves.

Now that you know how to find obsidian and then turn it into obsidian slabs, why not check out all you need to know about Lego Fortnite fertilizer to get farming some crops? The Lego Fortnite animals will be pleased, after all.