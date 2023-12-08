How to get Lego Fortnite marble

How do you get Lego Fortnite marble? So you’ve managed to build up your settlement to a decent size, but one thing eludes you. Relying on wood and granite for so long, it’s easy to miss that there are other resources you can use to make better quality and more durable buildings. That is where marble comes in, and you can find the second-tier stone material in a rather familiar place.

If you’ve already managed to get some Lego Fortnite knotroot, you’re pretty much there already. That said, this new survival game mode for Fortnite is proving to be a bit more complex than anyone initially anticipated, and since you need marble to increase your Lego Fortnite village level, we’re on hand to explain exactly where you need to go to get Lego Fortnite marble, and how to mine it.

Where to find Lego Fortnite marble

You can only find Lego Fortnite marble in caves. These are randomly generated throughout the island but will show up with cave icons if you bring up the in-game map. After finding an entrance, simply head inside and look for the pale white rock formations on the wall and ceiling.

However, once you reach the marble, you might have a bit of an issue. Common rarity pickaxes will bounce off the veins whenever they hit them but will cause no overall damage. You’ll need to create better-quality Lego Fortnite weapons and tools to be able to excavate this prized material. Luckily, you can get some of the nearby Lego Fortnite knotroot to make your own Uncommon rarity pickaxe, which you can then use to mine the marble.

