Minecraft Legends release times, install size, and preload detailed

Microsoft has given us the specific Minecraft Legends release times per region, along with the install size and preload details for the upcoming strategy game.

Minecraft Legends - a hero sitting on a horse in a snowy field as a fox looks on

Published:

Minecraft Legends

With the Minecraft Legends release date now just days away, Microsoft has detailed everything you need to know to get ready for launch, including the specific Minecraft Legends release times for each region on Steam and PC Game Pass. We also now know just how big the install size will be, and when you can start preloading the strategy game.

Our Minecraft Legends gameplay preview at GDC 2023 left us excited to put hands-on with the full game, which transports the familiar world and creatures of Minecraft to an entirely new gameplay style, following in the footsteps of the Diablo-like Minecraft Dungeons. You can take on the campaign solo or in co-op, or join the PvP mode where two teams of four split up building and gathering roles and attempt to destroy each other’s bases.

Minecraft Legends release time

Minecraft Legends releases on April 18 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST. We’ve compiled all the release times for each region into a chart below so that you can quickly find the time for your region:

Region Minecraft Legends Release Time
US West April 18 at 9am PDT
US East April 18 at 12pm EDT
Brazil April 18 at 1pm BRT
UK April 18 at 5pm BST
Europe April 18 at 6pm CEST
India April 18 at 9.30pm IST
Japan April 19 at 1am JST
Australia April 19 at 3am AEDT

Minecraft Legends release time chart - April 18 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 1pm BRT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST / 9.30pm IST / 1am JST (Apr 19) / 3am AEDT (Apr 19)

Minecraft Legends install size and preload times

You can preload Minecraft Legends now on Steam or the Microsoft Xbox store if you have preordered the game or are a PC Game Pass subscriber. We’ve checked on the Xbox store version and can confirm that the Minecraft Legends install size is 10.71 GB prior to launch. It’s possible that a day one patch might increase this, however, so make sure to leave some additional space free. You’ll also want to check that you meet the Minecraft Legends system requirements.

The standard edition of Minecraft Legends is priced at $39.99 / £34.99, while the Minecraft Legends deluxe edition costs $49.99 / £44.99. The deluxe edition also includes an additional Hero skin and four skins for your Minecraft Legends mounts at launch, with an additional mount skin planned to be made available at a later date. If you are a Game Pass subscriber, Minecraft Legends is playable for free as part of your subscription.

Get ready for launch by checking out all the Minecraft Legends mobs you’ll encounter, and find out everything you need to make the most of Minecraft Legends crossplay. If you enjoy gaming on the go, find out how Minecraft Legends Steam Deck compatibility is shaping up on Valve’s portable powerhouse.

More from PCGamesN

Ken is on an ambitious quest to play everything, but he particularly loves RPGs, FPS games, soulslikes, and roguelikes. Ask him anything about Monster Hunter, FFXIV, Terraria, Diablo, or the Yakuza games - but only if you have enough time to spare. Prior to joining PCGN, Ken worked as a freelance video producer, and has bylines at WhatCulture and a Master's degree in Mathematics to his name.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.