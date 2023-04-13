Minecraft Legends release times, install size, and preload detailed

With the Minecraft Legends release date now just days away, Microsoft has detailed everything you need to know to get ready for launch, including the specific Minecraft Legends release times for each region on Steam and PC Game Pass. We also now know just how big the install size will be, and when you can start preloading the strategy game.

Our Minecraft Legends gameplay preview at GDC 2023 left us excited to put hands-on with the full game, which transports the familiar world and creatures of Minecraft to an entirely new gameplay style, following in the footsteps of the Diablo-like Minecraft Dungeons. You can take on the campaign solo or in co-op, or join the PvP mode where two teams of four split up building and gathering roles and attempt to destroy each other’s bases.

Minecraft Legends release time

Minecraft Legends releases on April 18 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST. We’ve compiled all the release times for each region into a chart below so that you can quickly find the time for your region:

Region Minecraft Legends Release Time US West April 18 at 9am PDT US East April 18 at 12pm EDT Brazil April 18 at 1pm BRT UK April 18 at 5pm BST Europe April 18 at 6pm CEST India April 18 at 9.30pm IST Japan April 19 at 1am JST Australia April 19 at 3am AEDT

Minecraft Legends install size and preload times

You can preload Minecraft Legends now on Steam or the Microsoft Xbox store if you have preordered the game or are a PC Game Pass subscriber. We’ve checked on the Xbox store version and can confirm that the Minecraft Legends install size is 10.71 GB prior to launch. It’s possible that a day one patch might increase this, however, so make sure to leave some additional space free. You’ll also want to check that you meet the Minecraft Legends system requirements.

The standard edition of Minecraft Legends is priced at $39.99 / £34.99, while the Minecraft Legends deluxe edition costs $49.99 / £44.99. The deluxe edition also includes an additional Hero skin and four skins for your Minecraft Legends mounts at launch, with an additional mount skin planned to be made available at a later date. If you are a Game Pass subscriber, Minecraft Legends is playable for free as part of your subscription.

Get ready for launch by checking out all the Minecraft Legends mobs you’ll encounter, and find out everything you need to make the most of Minecraft Legends crossplay. If you enjoy gaming on the go, find out how Minecraft Legends Steam Deck compatibility is shaping up on Valve’s portable powerhouse.