Minecraft boat recipe: how to make a boat in Minecraft

So, you want to make a boat in Minecraft? You want to take to the seas with the wind in your pixelated ponytail as you navigate the calm and sometimes treacherous waters, which kind of depends on which Minecraft shaders you’re using.

Whether you want to start with the basics, a small rowing boat for you and your pet pig, or to parade the ocean in a flamboyant ship or a stylish yacht. Our guide on how to make a boat in Minecraft, and how to use your new vehicle will give you the perfect jumping off point.

Boats in Minecraft even have room for you and another Minecraft mob, however your pet can only be removed from the boat either with a lead or a fishing rod, which we recommend using, and not using the boat for evil, like drowning any mobs – play nice. Here’s the Minecraft boat recipe and how to make a boat, use it, and if you really fancy stepping it up a notch, a tutorial on creating a decorative yacht, too.

How to make a boat in Minecraft

If you want the humble fishing boat to get you started, it’s better to practice your rowing skills before committing to a bigger build. These are the ingredients you’ll need to create a boat in the Java Edition. You can use any type of wood depending on the aesthetic you’re after.

Oak planks, Spruce planks, Birch planks, Jungle planks, Acacia planks, Dark Oak planks x 5

Simply place three of the planks along the bottom row and two of the planks either left and right in the middle row.

For the Bedrock Edition, you’ll need to add a wooden shovel in the middle space of the crafting grid.

Wooden shovel x 1

How to use a boat in Minecraft

Here are all the useful commands for how to use a boat in Minecraft:

Mount – use the item key to get in the boat

use the item key to get in the boat Exit – use the sneak key to exit the boat

use the sneak key to exit the boat Forward, left, right, backwards – these keys turn the direction of the boat

these keys turn the direction of the boat Vision – use the sprint key to increase the field of vision

Now you’re the proud owner of your little boat, here’s a few things you need to know. Boats are influenced by the water current, so will either move in the direction of the water flow or with your controls. If you’re running into nothing but dry land, try these Minecraft seeds to set up a spot to sail away in your new build. Boats are pretty safe, they can’t be destroyed in a collision on water, surprisingly, as they only have four health and can be destroyed in a single blow with a weapon doing over four damage. You’ll also never be hungry on your boat, making it a nifty way to traverse the universe, saving on supplies as you set off on your voyage.

Minecraft yacht

If you want to create something a little more luxurious to host your friends, this tutorial to building a simple, yet stylish small yacht is a great place to start. Keralis has dipped into other luxury Minecraft builds, such as Minecraft houses and even super yachts, featuring modern Minecraft kitchens.

Minecraft ship

It may not be the most intimidating vessel, but if you’re after a gargantuan ship fit for Long John Silver, then start off small and work your way up with this Minecraft ship tutorial that’ll only take you about 30 minutes to finish. By the end you’ll have your very own ship complete with decking, fluffy white sails, and a hidden trapdoor.