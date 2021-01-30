Super Nintendo World is being built in Minecraft

Unfortunately, we can’t travel right now, meaning flying out to visit theme parks is out of the questions. Thankfully, some Minecraft creators are bringing the holiday to you desktop or gaming device, and one’s building Super Nintendo World.

Creator Dippy22 has begun work on making Nintendo’s part of the Universal Studios resorts in Japan and California. The Super Nintendo World will have rides based on a number of Super Mario platform games, and make reference to much of storied plumber’s history. The Japanese version of the park is due to open first, in the first half of this year, and Dippy22’s working to commemorate that launch by making it into a Minecraft map.

Progress has only just begun, currently at 5% going by the Planet Minecraft page, but in a few screenshots you can see some parts are coming together. The grand entrance is here, welcoming visitors through a warp pipe, and you can find the markers for Yoshi’s Adventure, Kinopio’s Café, and the 1UP Factory so far. Dippy welcomes any assistance in the mammoth undertaking, and you can check out the community discord for more.

Speaking off hot tourist spots, you can visit Attack on Titan’s Shiganshina and Mount Everest via Minecraft, too. And Minas Tirith from Lord of the Rings. Who needs airports or leaving the house?

