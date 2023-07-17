Minecraft Pokemon – how to play the Pixelmon mod

Can you get Pokemon on Minecraft? It might seem like a random question, but the answer is a resounding yes. You need a specific mod to catch ’em all in Minecraft, but we’ve gone battling gym leaders, spotting legendaries, and putting Team Rocket in their place so we can tell you how to go about you own Minecraft Pokemon adventures.

Pixelmon mods have become some of the most well-known Minecraft mods over the last few years, with different releases and updates bringing more and more of your favorite sprites to Minecraft. Loading into a Pixelmon world, it might seem familiar, but on closer inspection, you’ll find Apricorn trees, Minecraft mobs appearing as Pokemon, and even gyms to battle, so here’s everything you need to know to combine two of your favorite games.

Pixelmon Reforged download

To play Pixelmon Reforged:

Download the Curseforge app to your desktop.

Open Curseforge, and search for the Pixelmon Modpack.

Click ‘install’.

Once the installation is complete, click ‘play’.

Your Minecraft Launcher will open, ready to load into the Pixelmon mod. Simply click ‘Play’.

If you get a pop-up, you can accept this and continue loading.

Create a new world!

Pixelmon Generations download

To download Pixelmon Generations, you’ll need to do the following:

Install Minecraft Forge. Open Minecraft and find ‘launch options’. Click ‘advanced settings’, ‘add new’, and under the ‘version’ tab, select the downloaded version of Forge. Save this and head back to the play options to select the saved Forge version. Close Minecraft and head to the Pixelmon Generations download. Download the latest version of Pixelmon, dependent on your current version of Java Edition. Go to Minecraft’s game directory, you can find this by typing %appdata%\.minecraft into the windows search bar. In the Minecraft game directory, open the ‘mods’ folder and drag the downloaded Pixelmon Generations file into that folder. You’re now ready to boot up Minecraft, and launch into a game of Pixelmon Generations.

Reforged or Generations?

With two different Pixelmon variations above, you may be wondering what the difference is between Reforged and Generations? Well, although they are both mods, and Reforged can also be downloaded to mod Pokémon into Minecraft as well – they both have different development teams.

So, expect the updates and latest versions of each mod to differ. Both versions of the popular Pokémon mod offer a great experience, although Generations offers slightly more updates to the content on a regular basis and has more 7th gen Pokémon than Reforged. Although Reforged is undoubtedly smoother, they both offer a very authentic Pokémon experience.

Pixelmon commands

Here is a list of all the console commands in Pixelmon Generations:

/breed

/checkspawns

/endbattle

/freeze

/givemoney

/givepixelsprite

/pokebattle

/pokebattle2

/pokegive

/pokeheal

/pokereload

/pokespawn

/pokesave

/pokestats

/printstore

/psnapshot

/redeem

/resetpokestats

/spectate

/struc

/teach

/transfer

/unlock

/warpplate

Pixelmon servers

If you want to play with other like-minded Pokémon fans, there are dedicated Pixelmon servers where you can do just that. Here’s a list of the best Minecraft servers, where we recommend PixelmonCraft. You can join other Pokémon trainers as they adventure through a replication of Pokémon towns and villages – with Pokémon replacing animals that you can catch by hunting down and crafting pokeballs. Alternatively, if you want to start your own Pixelmon server with just your own friends, check out our Minecraft hosting guide.

So there you have it, it’s pretty simple to bring hundreds of Pokemon into your Minecraft world – no ultra wormholes required. As you can build a Pixelmon world from scratch, make sure you’re using the best of the best Minecraft seeds before you load up, but check the current version of Pixelmon first, and take a look at some of our favorite Minecraft houses and other build ideas for inspiration for what to build in your new world.