Minecraft skin lets you drop in as Fortnite icon Jonesy

The joy of Minecraft skins is they let you show off your love for other things you enjoy in the sandbox game. You can become just about anyone or anything you want to, providing they can be wrapped around the Minecraft character’s standard model size. If you’re a Fortnite fan and you want to represent that in-game, then we’ve got a great skin for you.

As long as you know how to change skins in Minecraft, you can become any character from any game with relative ease. Let’s say, for example, that you’re a huge Genshin Impact fan; well, that just means you can run around in this Scaramouche skin, if you want to. You can even show your love of the Pokemon games by donning the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter skins.

There are a lot of fans of Fortnite, and if you’re getting excited for the next chapter, then why not show off with this Jonesy skin? Jonesy, for those not in the know, is one of the most recognisable characters from the battle royale game, and has undergone a lot of changes as the game has gone on, but this skin shows him off in his most recognisable form.

If you’re keen to don the skin of Jonesy, which would be no surprise given how popular both of these games are, you’ll be happy to know that all you need to do is download it from PlanetMinecraft. Then you can run around as you please, although you’ll need some of the best Minecraft mods if you want to have him wielding a gun or any other Fortnite item.

You might be able to find a good battle royale mode somewhere out there on one of the best Minecraft servers. Or, if you’re all played out, then you should take a look at the best Minecraft builds to help soothe your soul.