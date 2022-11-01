Minecraft skins and Genshin Impact 3.2 collide with new Nahida look

This Minecraft skin will help you become the brand-new Dendro Archon Nahida from Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use her wisdom or abilities in the sandbox game, but hey, sometimes it’s nice to just have a very cute skin to use.

Minecraft skins come in all sorts of looks, and you can be nearly anybody you want to be as long you know how to change skins in Minecraft. With so many options, a lot of players tend to look towards games they know and love to represent, and that means that we’ve seen Genshin Impact skins before, like this Kaedehara Kazuha skin.

This time around we’re not looking at the anemo element though; we’re looking at the brand-new Dendro element, specifically at the Dendro Archon Nahida. For those not familiar with Genshin, Nahida is basically a god, but an infant one whose story is way too tragic to talk about here. She’s generally in high spirits despite that though, and she’ll actually be hitting the game itself on November 2nd with the release of Genshin Impact 3.2.

With her flowery design and adorable personality, she’s already someone the fans like, even if the characters in-game aren’t quite as kind. If you like the idea of running around as the god of plants and wisdom, then you can grab the skin from PlanetMinecraft. It’s a nice take on Nahida that does a good job of implementing her cape and colour scheme. We’re just big fans of seeing Minecraft and Genshin Impact clashing.

If you’re running around with your new skin and need inspiration on what to create, have a look at the best Minecraft builds. We’ve also got a list of the best Minecraft seeds, because we’re talking about Nahida so we couldn’t resist.