Modern Warfare 2 Specs Ops mission list

If you’re looking for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mission list, you’ve come to the right place. Fans of 2019’s Modern Warfare will be pleased to discover that the Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode is making a welcome return – albeit with a slightly different structure, opting for an army of two instead of four. Nevertheless, its core tenets remain the same: a co-operative experience that blends narrative and teamwork.

Infinity Ward has confirmed we can expect three Modern Warfare 2 Specs Ops missions at launch, though we can expect an expansion of this list in future content updates, including Modern Warfare 2 DLC. All of the missions featured take place in Al Mazrah, though we don’t doubt that there’s scope to expand the Modern Warfare 2 maps and scenarios available. That said, here’s the complete list of Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops missions so far.

Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops missions

Low Profile

If the title of this Spec Ops mission didn’t give it away, Low Profile is a stealth-oriented night mission that involves infiltrating a town to procure intel left behind by Al Qatala. Of course, getting to your objective is only half the battle; you also have to successfully exfiltrate without drawing attention to yourselves. Prepare for all hell to break loose if one of you gets caught.

Denied Area

If you’re a fan of vehicular warfare, Denied Area is the Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mission for you. One of you must get behind the wheel to navigate winding suburban streets, while the other must shoot down the SAM turrets preventing entry into Al Mazrah. Once you’ve taken out the enemy forces, this mode culminates in a mad dash to the exfil plane waiting to transport you to safety.

Defender: Mt Zaya

Described by Infinity Ward as a “love letter to fans of survival modes”, this Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mission has you taking up a defensive position within an observatory to fend off waves of enemies attempting to detonate bombs. As with most traditional horde modes, these waves become increasingly difficult, punctuated by moments between rounds in order to catch your breath and purchase Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks, revive kits, armour, and more.

That concludes our Modern Warfare 2 Specs Ops mission list – remember to check back as Infinity Ward's FPS game continues to expand after the Modern Warfare 2 release date.