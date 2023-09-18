Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities are already gorgeous, gruesome, and everything that we’d want from the new NetherRealm fighting game. But certain sequences in MK1, including Fatalities, are locked to 30fps. If you want to push the performance higher and make your finishers look the best possible, a new, unofficial Mortal Kombat 1 patch boosts the beat-’em-up to 60fps. Whether you’re pulling heads off as Garas, blowing deadly kisses as Sonya Blade, as we approach the Mortal Kombat 1 release date, this is how you make Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities at 60fps a reality.

You’ve mastered the Mortal Kombat 1 brutalities. You’re hunting for the Mortal Kombat 1 Dragon Crystals. But for some players, key moments like intros, fatal blows, and the all-important Fatalities might look a little slower than desired. These key sequences are locked to 30fps in the Mortal Kombat 1 base game, but with a new, unofficial patch, you can make them look super smooth.

Created by the aptly named ‘ermaccer,’ after one of the most famous Mortal Kombat 1 characters, the Mortal Kombat 1 PC 60fps patch does exactly what you’d expect, boosting the frame rate during key cinematics and animations to make the fighting game look even greater. It’s already beautiful, a testament to NetherRealm’s trademark devotion to creative gore, but with the unofficial patch, you can make MK1 really shine. Take a look in the video below.

The patch removes the 30fps from the main menu, invasions, towers, customization, and cinematics. The unofficial patch has been tested with the latest Steam version of Mortal Kombat 1 and is available to try right here.

Otherwise, our Mortal Kombat 1 unlock coins guide will give you everything you need to get the absolute best from NetherRealm’s latest. We also have the comprehensive Mortal Kombat 1 tier list, so you can see who to main and who should be slain.