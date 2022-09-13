An army of Gigabyte RTX 4090 GPUs could be on the way

Board partners will undoubtedly jump on the Nvidia RTX 4000 bandwagon starting next month, but an armada of Gigabyte RTX 4090 graphics cards could be heading to the battlefield. Leaks hint that we’ll see eleven custom GeForce models flying the AIB company’s banner, including two water-cooled warriors.

Spotted by Harukaze5719 on Twitter, the Gigabyte RTX 4090 graphics cards are part of a recent Eurasian Economic Commission filing. The submission explicitly mentions the product name of each unreleased GPU, alongside familiar branded tiers like “Aorus” and “Eagle.”

While many custom RTX 4000 GPUs will arrive with a factory overclock, Gigabyte’s take on the flagship seemingly included stock spec options. Whether or not that’ll have a big impact on MSRP remains to be seen, especially since RTX 4090 GPU retailer leaks already suggest a ridiculous price tag. The presence of Aorus Xtreme options with AIO cooler compatibility hammers home the enthusiast nature of the range, so take from that what you will.

Are Gigabyte RTX 4080 graphics cards coming?

Curiously, Gigabyte’s EEC filing solely doesn’t include mention of any custom RTX 4080 releases. Nvidia’s other best graphics card contender is expected to arrive a month after the RTX 4090 October launch, but we’re still expecting an unveiling at the company’s Project Beyond event.

Gigabyte’s RTX 4090 focused list may add clout to previous rumours, as whispers say only one RTX 4000 GPU will release this year. Even if that’s not the case, we’ll potentially need to wait till the Christmas period for the RTX 4070, and the entry-level RTX 4060 will likely stumble on the cheap gaming PC scene in 2023.

Trying to second guess Nvidia’s RTX 4000 release date plans is perhaps futile, especially since it’ll show its hand on September 20. It’s also worth noting that board partners, like Gigabyte, may choose to solely focus on expensive SKUs like the RTX 4090 for now – something that’ll add height to existing financial hurdles.