Just one Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 GPU may launch this year

We’re potentially just a few months away from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 release date, but those hoping for a variety of the company’s best graphics cards to be available at launch may be sorely disappointed. In fact, it appears that team green may be planning to push out just one of its new Lovelace GPUs this year.

Hardware leaker Greymon55 has doubled down on their previous claim that only one Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 graphics card would launch in 2022, specifically “AD102, and only one model.” As for which model in particular, it will likely be the RTX 4090 rather than the monstrously powerful team green GPU that can supposedly run Control at absurdly high frame rates.

Those looking to bag the more mid-range RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 could be waiting until next year, with the RTX 4060 likely being even further down the road than its more powerful counterparts. The reasons for this release schedule are likely due to the mass amount of RTX 3000 graphics cards sat in warehouses and flooding the used market. Additionally, Nvidia wants to scale back RTX 4000 GPU chips but can’t, so a delay could help to protect the profitability of its next generation pixel pushers. However, there’s no way of knowing with absolute certainty.

For now, grabbing a discounted RTX 3000 series may be the best route to take for those looking to upgrade their gaming PC… providing they actually get the RTX 3090 Ti they ordered rather than sand. That’s not forgetting upcoming AMD RDNA 3 and Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards, which could provide better value than their green competition.