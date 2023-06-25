Oblivion’s remake in Skyrim shows off ten minutes of new footage

The upcoming Elder Scrolls Oblivion remake built by fans entirely within Skyrim has just had a huge update, as the RPG game looks more and more like a great way to wait out the Elder Scrolls 6 release date. So if Oblivion and Skyrim’s love child, naturally called Skyblivion, is of interest, you’ll want to see this.

Since learning more about the Skyblivion release date earlier this year alongside an absolutely colossal gameplay reveal, we’ve been eagerly awaiting to hear anything more about the fan-made Oblivion remake that’s built in Skyrim. With Elder Scrolls coming out in 2028 at the earliest, this looks like an excellent stopgap.

The project began development in 2012, just after Skyrim was first released, with the goal of 2025 at the latest set for the Skyblivion release as well. This big update from the Skyblivion team focuses on the world map, interior locations, 3D assets, and quests, all of which you can see below.

Of the nine regions in Oblivion’s Cyrodiil only three are left to be completed, with hundreds of individual cells landscaped and placed into the world to make it feel as alive as possible. The team has completed 3632 cells of the game’s 4391 total, which only leaves the home stretch left.

Only a third of Skyblivion has the navigational mesh built in so far – which allows creatures to roam freely and battles to take place – but this means that NPCs and quests in these areas are fully functional.

With over 600 interiors in the game, the Skyblivion team has completed around 40% of them, while all 2500 3D objects need to be completely rebuilt with 615 left to do. The team says it could borrow some from Skyrim, but that many of them just won’t fit the world space.

There are also a whopping 199 quests, with around half playable and the rest still needing to be finished. If it wasn’t already clear then, the Skyblivion team has been working really hard to remaster the fourth Elder Scrolls into Skyrim, but there’s still a fair bit more to do. All DLC will be considered only after the base game of Skyblivion is completed, so don’t expect the Shivering Isles on day one.

If you think you’ve got the skills and time to help out with Skyblivion, the team is always looking for new volunteers, so drop them a line if you want to lend a hand.

Remember, you can also play all of the Elder Scrolls games via PC Game Pass while you wait.

While the wait for Skyblivion can be broken up by the Starfield release date, you can also still get your fantasy game fill with our picks of the best games like Skyrim, as you’re sure to find something that’ll become your next obsession.