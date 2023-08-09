Octopath Traveler 2 axes Denuvo amid player concerns

Octopatch Traveler is one of the most unique RPG game series to date with its whimsical pixel art and well-written cast of characters. The Octopath Traveler sequel was released earlier this year, taking fans of turn-based battle games by storm as it hit a perfect 10/10 rating on Steam. Despite its overwhelmingly positive reviews, some players have worried about the game’s integration of Denuvo, an anti-tamper and DRM system. Square Enix has now dropped the software from Octopath Traveler 2 on Steam.

When you check the game’s change history on Steam, you’ll see that Square Enix removed a “third-party DRM” from Octopath Traveler 2. The change log then specifies which software this was, naming “Denuvo Anti-tamper” as the axed anti-tamper tool. Square Enix hasn’t provided any reason for the removal as of now, but it could have to do with alleged performance issues caused by Denuvo.

Despite the anti-tamper software’s declaration on the matter, in which they detail why Denuvo exists both “to the benefit of the game publishers” as well as the players, some fans are still unconvinced. You can view the Steam database finding for yourself here, where you can also see other game changes.

Multiple triple-A games have launched with Denuvo recently. Redfall launched with Denuvo, as did Street Fighter 6, while other upcoming games like Tekken 8 won’t feature Denuvo.

Square Enix is also not the only developer or publisher choosing to remove the software later on following a game’s launch, as Resident Evil Village removed the technology after release. If the studio behind other mammoths such as Final Fantasy speaks out on why Denuvo is no longer servicing Octopath Traveler 2, we will update you here with any statements.

If you want something else like Octopath Traveler but don’t know where to look, check out our line-up of some of the best JRPGs out there right now. Alternatively, you can have a look at a few of these great story games if you want to fill your spare time with more lore-filled adventures.