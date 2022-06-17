You can guarantee Overwatch 2 beta access – for a price

Getting Overwatch 2 beta access might be a bit of a lottery, but Activision Blizzard has provided one way to guarantee yourself an entry ticket – providing that you’re willing to pay for it. The Overwatch 2 Watchpoint pack, which is now available for sale on the Battle.net store, ensures entry to the Overwatch 2 beta along with the first Overwatch 2 battle pass when the FPS game enters early access in October.

Currently, sign-ups are available for the game’s second PvP beta on the Overwatch website. However, not everyone who signs up is guaranteed access, and having access to the previous beta does not carry over to this new one. The Watchpoint pack, which is priced at $39.99 USD / £34.99 GBP / €39.99 EUR, includes access to the beta starting on June 28 along with a copy of Overwatch: Legendary Edition.

Also included in the bundle are two legendary hero skins for Overwatch 2, space raider Soldier 76 and space raider Cassidy, which have a very ‘space pirates’ vibe to them. Players purchasing the pack will receive access to the season one premium battle pass, as well as 2000 of Overwatch 2’s virtual currency for the new in-game shop, and an exclusive Overwatch 2 player icon to show off their support.

Players who get into the second Overwatch 2 beta will have the opportunity to play as new tank Junker Queen and try out her signature axe and shotgun. Her ability set adopts some tricks classically reserved for support heroes to help her team dive into the fray and target down opponents.

Of course, there’s plenty of other Overwatch 2 heroes to try out when the second beta arrives, so we’ve put together an Overwatch 2 tier list to ensure that you’re clued in on the best picks to take into action when the multiplayer game’s test servers become available again.