Overwatch 2 hero Ramattra revealed ahead of season two debut

The next Overwatch 2 hero is Ramattra, a tank character set to join the Blizzard FPS game in December along with the start of season two. The reveal for Overwatch 2 hero 36 took place as part of the Overwatch League grand finals, which has featured some incredible matches and stories despite a relatively one-note meta that’s leaving fans convinced that DPS newcomer Sojourn is OP right now. Ramattra is expected to join the ranks along with the Overwatch 2 season 2 release date on December 6.

Overwatch 2 lead hero designer Alec Dawson and art director Dion Rogers joined the broadcast desk of Soe Gschwind, Scott ‘Custa’ Kennedy, and Jonathan ‘Reinforce’ Larsson to unveil the new Omnic Overwatch 2 tank hero, Ramattra. Making his debut in an animated cinematic, the character – who is the leader of Null Sector and considers Zenyatta like a brother – promises “to make a better future for all Omnics.”

“We’ve been working on him a long time,” says Rogers, “You first saw him in the Havana Archives mission talking to Doomfist. What I love about this hero is that he’s the beginning of us moving the overall lore of Overwatch forward.” Rogers explains that because Omnics are finite and more of them can’t be made to replace ones that die, Ramattra is very adamant about protecting the Omnics that remain.

As for how he’ll play, Reinforce asks Dawson to give us a preview. “Ramattra’s pretty unique because he has two forms,” Dawson explains, “His Omnic form – you saw his staff, he’s doing a little bit of poke gameplay, has a barrier, and can protect his team – but then he can transform into his Nemesis form. He becomes this big, dangerous target on the battlefield, marches towards the enemy backline with these piercing punches – he can be pretty powerful and devastating. He’s dangerous.”

The release also marks the first time that all players will have to manually unlock the new character by playing or paying. Season one newcomer Kiriko is unlocked by either leveling the first season’s Overwatch 2 battle pass to rank 55, or by purchasing the premium battle pass for 1,000 Overwatch Coins. However, she was also unlocked automatically for anyone who played the first game, meaning that all returning players were able to utilise the fox-favouring support character out the gate.

You can watch the Ramattra reveal for yourself below:

