Overwatch 2 Ramattra ult rewritten after Blizzard botch up

With the release of Overwatch 2 Season 2 right around the corner comes the multiplayer game’s newest hero, “tempo tank” Ramattra, and Blizzard has already outlined all of the transforming Omnic’s abilities and playstyle in a series of post and developer videos. A clarification has come for the FPS game’s next hero though, as one of the move descriptions for Ramattra was actually wrong, with Blizzard now fixing it.

If you were excited by the Overwatch 2 Ramattra gameplay trailer, time to pull your expectations back just a little bit, as the hero’s ultimate ability hasn’t undergone a rework as such, but the description of how it works has changed.

Here’s what the update to Ramattra’s ultimate, called Annihilation, now says:

“Enter Nemesis Form and create an energy swarm surrounding yourself. This swarm will lash out towards nearby enemies, dealing damage and pausing the duration when damage is dealt.”

While the true effectiveness of Overwatch 2 Ramattra’s ultimate and other abilities remains to be seen, eve if he’s be shredding Reinhardt mains’ hopes and dreams, this is quite the different explanation from his original ult, which read:

“Create a spreading swarm of nanobots that creep out in front of you, dealing damage and reducing enemy damage dealt by 50%.”

This is a pretty big difference, and one that highlights a drastic communication problem with the original information. I’m all for Blizzard getting the proper description out there, but the original tweet has 12,000 likes and 1,000 retweets, with the update only having 2,000 likes and less than 100 retweets. It doesn’t take genius to spot how one will have a further reach than the other. I’m sure plenty of other Overwatch 2 communities will spread the information, but that undoubtedly comes with a connotation of a mistake on Blizzard’s part.

Anyway, you can expect even more Overwatch 2 Ramattra reveals ahead of his Season 2 debut, alongside a gameplay trailer and content roadmap for the second season too. In fact, the design origin of Ramattra was revealed by Blizzard recently, and we almost got a robot Pharaoh.

If you want to learn more about Blizzard’s FPS game, we’ve got an Overwatch 2 characters breakdown, alongside a look at the best Overwatch 2 settings and an Overwatch 2 tier list, if you’re struggling to pick your main.