Overwatch 2 season 2 reveal roadmap dates Ramattra trailer and new map

As the Overwatch 2 season 2 release date bears down upon us, Blizzard unveils its roadmap for revealing more information about the upcoming update to the multiplayer game. We already know that we’ll be seeing the arrival of new Overwatch 2 hero Ramattra, a giant Omnic in the tank role who can transform into an even bigger Nemesis form, along with a new map and a fresh Overwatch 2 battle pass. However, now we have details on when we can expect to find out the specifics and see it all in action.

The Overwatch 2 season 2 reveal roadmap begins on November 26 with the Ramattra gameplay trailer, so we won’t have to wait long to see the Omnic in action. We’re already anticipating him becoming one of the best Overwatch 2 tanks with his piercing punches – but, honestly, we’ll probably be picking him at first regardless of how strong he is. This gameplay reveal is followed on November 27 with the beginning of a five-part developer update talking about how Ramattra came to be.

On November 29, we’ll be getting the Overwatch 2 season 2 gameplay trailer along with the season 2 content roadmap, which should lay out events and other releases we can expect to see. This will likely include the timings for the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event, which is expected to return in some form to celebrate the holiday season as we move into next year. Finally, the Overwatch 2 season 2 new map reveal is coming on December 2, letting us lay eyes on the next location we’ll be travelling to for our supercharged showdowns.

Overwatch 2 season 2 reveal roadmap

Just to lay it out all in one convenient place for you, here’s the Overwatch 2 season 2 reveal roadmap in full:

November 26

Ramattra gameplay trailer (world premiere)

November 27

Ramattra developer update (five-part series begins)

November 29

Season 2 gameplay trailer (world premiere)

Season 2 content roadmap reveal

December 2

New map reveal

That should keep us plenty busy while we wait for the new season to land on December 6. If you’re looking to finish your season one battle pass, you’re in luck – an Overwatch 2 double XP weekend runs November 24-28.

In the meantime, check out our Overwatch 2 tier list to see the strongest characters in the current meta. If you’ve yet to play one of the best free PC games, we’ve got the best Overwatch 2 settings for PC to ensure you’re maximising your FPS and getting the best in-game performance.