Overwatch 2 is one of today’s most highly-played FPS games, and with its new season Invasion coming soon, it doesn’t look as though Blizzard is planning on letting its popularity die down any time soon. From its beloved cast of heroes to its thrilling multiplayer gameplay, Overwatch 2 offers players a lot to love. Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting its upcoming Steam launch, which they can now prepare for as Overwatch 2 is available to preload on the popular platform.

A few weeks ago, Blizzard revealed in a press release that Overwatch 2 would come to Steam and lead the way for other games made by the iconic developer. Since that announcement, fans have been waiting to experience the game on a platform other than Battle.net. The time for its move to a new platform is almost upon us now, as Overwatch 2 will release on Steam on Thursday, August 10.

If you’re interested in playing via Steam, you can now preload Overwatch 2 in preparation for the full launch. Blizzard stated that the developers “want to break down the barriers to make it easier for players everywhere to find and enjoy our game,” prompting them to release games like Overwatch 2 on Steam.

For those who haven’t yet played Overwatch 2, it’s one of the defining hero shooters of the decade. You choose from a diverse variety of characters, known as heroes, and play alone or with friends on a variety of maps. The game has a good blend of action, story, PvE, and PvP content. You can find the Steam page for Overwatch 2 here if you’re interested in preloading it.

With Overwatch 2 Invasion on the way, this release is great timing. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of quick Blizzard releases on Steam. I would personally love to play Diablo 4 on the platform and earn achievements there since I’m one of those nerds requiring every game to be in the same spot.

If you can’t wait to hop into the game via Steam, be sure to check out our Overwatch 2 tier list for an overview of the best characters you can play as. Alternatively, look through our in-depth guide on all of the Overwatch 2 characters if you want to know more about each hero and what they bring to the game.