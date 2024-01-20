How to move your Palworld base

How do you move your base in Palworld? Building up a base with new structures, populating it with workaholic little friends, and defending it from attacks is perhaps the most involved aspect of this gun-toting creature collector. Only your imagination (and how far along you are on the technology tree) limits how grand of a base you can build – but as you explore the creature infested islands, you’ll likely want to move your base to a new, better location, especially as it also serves as a fast travel point.

Interested in more about Palworld? We have a comprehensive list of all the adorable and ferocious Palworld Pals you can tame (or shoot, alarmingly enough) throughout your base-building adventure.

How to move your base in Palworld

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to completely move your base in Palworld from one location to another.

However, you can open up the disassemble menu by pressing B and then C on PC (or Up and then Right Stick on Xbox) before disassembling the Palbox that constitutes the boundaries of your base. Then, you can reconstruct that Palbox at a new location and once again commence building.

This will ruin some base-specific structures that require a nearby Palbox, such as incubators and ranches, but most structures such as houses you’ve built and workshop benches will remain in place for your use. You can even set up the Palbox once again in the same location and resume building there.

Though it takes some time, you can disassemble whatever you want to regain the resources required to build it and quickly rebuild at a new location.

How to build more than one base in Palworld

Thankfully, as you level up your base in Palworld, you’ll gain the ability to build more than one. This is done by completing base-specific missions, which largely amounts to building certain structures from the technology tree, such as a feeding box for your fuzzy friends to eat from. The option to build a second base unlocks at base level 10.

To unlock more technology tree points, you must increase your character level by defeating Pals and other enemies out in the wild.

That's all you need to know to transfer your bases around Palworld's massive open world.