All Palworld variations explained

What are the Pal variations in Palworld? Just like the monsters in other creature-focused games, Pals in Palworld come in a variety of shapes and sizes. There are three distinct variations of Pals you can spot in the wild: Alpha, Lucky, and Fusion Pals. If you want to become a Palworld master, you’re going to need to catch ’em all, regardless of their type.
As the Palworld release date nears, it’s worth looking into which starter Pals you can select from at the beginning of the open-world game. Once you start picking up Pals, it won’t be long before you’re filling up your Palworld Paldeck. To find all 100+ Pals, you’re going to need to know about every Pal variation first.
Every Palworld Pal variation
Here are all of the Palworld Pal variations:
- Alpha Pals: These Pals are much larger than their standard counterparts, yet they can be captured all the same. These enemies are also known as bosses if you stumble on them in the wild.
- Lucky Pals: What makes Lucky Pals so special is that they have a shiny effect on them, making them stand out compared to every other standard Pal. If Lucky Pals are as rare as their equivalents are in similar games, your chances of spotting one of these special Pals may be seriously low.
- Fusion Pals: By bringing together two compatible creatures using Palworld breeding, you can create a special Fusion Pal.
Alpha Pals
At pre-release we’re aware of several Pals having Alpha versions. Here are the known Palworld Alpha Pals and their names:
- Mammorest – King of the Forest
- Anubis – Guardian of the Dark Sun
- Faleris – Master of the Flame Sky
- Mossanda – Guardian of the Forest
- Warsect – Unyielding Colossus
- Kingpaca – Supreme Fluff Commander
- Reptyro – Magma-born Juggernaut
- Sibelyx – Messenger of Snow Catastrophe
- Shadowbeak – Unknown Life Form
- Jetragon – Legendary Celestial Dragon
- Elizabee – Empress of the Hive
- Azurobe – Queen of the Lake
- Lyleen – Queen of Lillies
- Boltmane – King of Thunder
- Astegon – Ravager of Stars
- Dragostrophe – Lord of the Darkness
- Wumpo – Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
It's unclear which Pals belong to each variation, but stay tuned to this guide as we'll have more information once the game launches.