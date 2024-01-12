All Palworld variations explained

What are the Pal variations in Palworld? Just like the monsters in other creature-focused games, Pals in Palworld come in a variety of shapes and sizes. There are three distinct variations of Pals you can spot in the wild: Alpha, Lucky, and Fusion Pals. If you want to become a Palworld master, you’re going to need to catch ’em all, regardless of their type.

As the Palworld release date nears, it’s worth looking into which starter Pals you can select from at the beginning of the open-world game. Once you start picking up Pals, it won’t be long before you’re filling up your Palworld Paldeck. To find all 100+ Pals, you’re going to need to know about every Pal variation first.

Every Palworld Pal variation

Here are all of the Palworld Pal variations:

Alpha Pals : These Pals are much larger than their standard counterparts, yet they can be captured all the same. These enemies are also known as bosses if you stumble on them in the wild.

: These Pals are much larger than their standard counterparts, yet they can be captured all the same. These enemies are also known as bosses if you stumble on them in the wild. Lucky Pals : What makes Lucky Pals so special is that they have a shiny effect on them, making them stand out compared to every other standard Pal. If Lucky Pals are as rare as their equivalents are in similar games, your chances of spotting one of these special Pals may be seriously low.

: What makes Lucky Pals so special is that they have a shiny effect on them, making them stand out compared to every other standard Pal. If Lucky Pals are as rare as their equivalents are in similar games, your chances of spotting one of these special Pals may be seriously low. Fusion Pals: By bringing together two compatible creatures using Palworld breeding, you can create a special Fusion Pal.

Alpha Pals

At pre-release we’re aware of several Pals having Alpha versions. Here are the known Palworld Alpha Pals and their names:

Mammorest – King of the Forest

– King of the Forest Anubis – Guardian of the Dark Sun

– Guardian of the Dark Sun Faleris – Master of the Flame Sky

– Master of the Flame Sky Mossanda – Guardian of the Forest

– Guardian of the Forest Warsect – Unyielding Colossus

– Unyielding Colossus Kingpaca – Supreme Fluff Commander

– Supreme Fluff Commander Reptyro – Magma-born Juggernaut

– Magma-born Juggernaut Sibelyx – Messenger of Snow Catastrophe

– Messenger of Snow Catastrophe Shadowbeak – Unknown Life Form

– Unknown Life Form Jetragon – Legendary Celestial Dragon

– Legendary Celestial Dragon Elizabee – Empress of the Hive

– Empress of the Hive Azurobe – Queen of the Lake

– Queen of the Lake Lyleen – Queen of Lillies

– Queen of Lillies Boltmane – King of Thunder

– King of Thunder Astegon – Ravager of Stars

– Ravager of Stars Dragostrophe – Lord of the Darkness

– Lord of the Darkness Wumpo – Guardian of the Snowy Mountain

It’s unclear which Pals belong to each variation, but stay tuned to this guide as we’ll have more information once the game launches. Until then, check out our best games like Pokemon on PC to whet your appetite until Palworld’s launch day. We also have a list of the upcoming Game Pass titles if you want to see what else is coming to Microsoft’s subscription service.