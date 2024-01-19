Do Pals evolve in Palworld?

Find out if Palworld evolution is possible, as well as how to unlock Pal Fusions for new and powerful variants of your favorite Pals.

Palworld 

Is there Palworld evolution? If you’re a fan of the monster-taming genre, then you’ll know that there’s nothing quite as satisfying as watching a harmless cuddly critter transform into a fearsome beast. However, you might be looking at your high-level Lamball or Cattiva and wondering when exactly you can expect that to happen, if ever. Wonder no more, because we’ve got the answers.

Many games like Pokemon opt for an evolution mechanic of some kind to represent your Pals growing stronger while also offering a new way to discover new monsters, and it stands to reason that Palworld would follow this trend. However, it’s not as simple as throwing your Palworld Pals into Palworld fighting until puberty hits. To change your Pals in any meaningful way requires Palworld resources and Palworld Technology, so here’s the scoop on Palworld evolution.

Do Palworld Pals evolve?

No, Pals do not evolve in Palworld. Instead, you can breed Pals together to create new variants that inherit different skills, stats, and elements from their parent Pals.

The closest you can get to evolving your Pals is via selective Palworld breeding to produce the elemental Pal Fusions that appear in the Paldeck. While these variants aren’t necessarily better than their standard versions, they do have the potential to excel at different Palworld jobs thanks to their element change – they also look different from their regular counterparts as well.

Here are all Pal Fusions and how to get them:

Pal Fusion Breeding Pair
Blazehowl Noct Blazehowl + Dark Pal
Broncherry Aqua Broncherry + Water Pal
Dinossom Lux Dinossum + Electric Pal
Eikthyrdeer Terra Eikthyrdeer + Ground Pal
Gobfin Ignis Gobfin + Fire Pal
Hangyu Cryst Hangyu + Ice Pal
Incineram Noct Incineram + Dark Pal
Jolthog Cryst Jolthog + Ice Pal
Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide + Fire Pal
Kelpsea Ignis Kelpsea + Fire Pal
Kingpaca Cryst Kingpaca + Ice Pal
Leezpunk Ignis Leezpunk + Fire Pal
Lyleen Noct Lyleen + Dark Pal
Mammorest Cryst Mammorest + Ice Pal
Mau Cryst Mau + Ice Pal
Mossanda Lux Mossanda + Electric Pal
Pyrin Noct Pyrin + Dark Pal
Relaxaurus Lux Relaxaurus + Electric Pal
Reptyro Cryst Reptyro + Ice Pal
Robinquill Terra Robinquill + Ground Pal
Surfent Terra Surfent + Ground Pal
Suzaku Aqua Suzaku + Water Pal
Vanwyrm Cryst Vanwyrm + Ice Pal
Wumpo Botan Wumpo + Grass Pal

Now that you’re up to speed on Palworld evolution, check out the Palworld weapons to help you face off against Palworld bosses. We’ve also got some handy tips on how to level up fast in Palworld, as well as how to upgrade your Palworld base if you’re still crafting with sticks and stones.

