Do Pals evolve in Palworld?

Is there Palworld evolution? If you’re a fan of the monster-taming genre, then you’ll know that there’s nothing quite as satisfying as watching a harmless cuddly critter transform into a fearsome beast. However, you might be looking at your high-level Lamball or Cattiva and wondering when exactly you can expect that to happen, if ever. Wonder no more, because we’ve got the answers.

Many games like Pokemon opt for an evolution mechanic of some kind to represent your Pals growing stronger while also offering a new way to discover new monsters, and it stands to reason that Palworld would follow this trend. However, it’s not as simple as throwing your Palworld Pals into Palworld fighting until puberty hits. To change your Pals in any meaningful way requires Palworld resources and Palworld Technology, so here’s the scoop on Palworld evolution.

Do Palworld Pals evolve?

No, Pals do not evolve in Palworld. Instead, you can breed Pals together to create new variants that inherit different skills, stats, and elements from their parent Pals.

The closest you can get to evolving your Pals is via selective Palworld breeding to produce the elemental Pal Fusions that appear in the Paldeck. While these variants aren’t necessarily better than their standard versions, they do have the potential to excel at different Palworld jobs thanks to their element change – they also look different from their regular counterparts as well.

Here are all Pal Fusions and how to get them:

Pal Fusion Breeding Pair Blazehowl Noct Blazehowl + Dark Pal Broncherry Aqua Broncherry + Water Pal Dinossom Lux Dinossum + Electric Pal Eikthyrdeer Terra Eikthyrdeer + Ground Pal Gobfin Ignis Gobfin + Fire Pal Hangyu Cryst Hangyu + Ice Pal Incineram Noct Incineram + Dark Pal Jolthog Cryst Jolthog + Ice Pal Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide + Fire Pal Kelpsea Ignis Kelpsea + Fire Pal Kingpaca Cryst Kingpaca + Ice Pal Leezpunk Ignis Leezpunk + Fire Pal Lyleen Noct Lyleen + Dark Pal Mammorest Cryst Mammorest + Ice Pal Mau Cryst Mau + Ice Pal Mossanda Lux Mossanda + Electric Pal Pyrin Noct Pyrin + Dark Pal Relaxaurus Lux Relaxaurus + Electric Pal Reptyro Cryst Reptyro + Ice Pal Robinquill Terra Robinquill + Ground Pal Surfent Terra Surfent + Ground Pal Suzaku Aqua Suzaku + Water Pal Vanwyrm Cryst Vanwyrm + Ice Pal Wumpo Botan Wumpo + Grass Pal

