Payday 3 has only just launched, but it’s already struggling with broken matchmaking and a flood of negative Steam reviews. While the online functionality and server status go up and down, players are looking toward Starbeeze for any word on the matter. The developer made a post sharing its plans for updates addressing the matchmaking issues, and it looks like we’ll see fixes for the server problems drop very soon.

Payday 3 is still one of the top-selling FPS games on Steam, but it fell from its position at the top of the platform’s global list of sellers to its 16th spot behind other big recent releases like Lies of P and Starfield. With the Payday 3 server status constantly fluctuating, long-time fans of Starbreeze’s iconic series are unsure about whether or not they can even access matchmaking. In response, the developer has “upgrades” in store.

“Heisters,” Starbreeze writes, “In order to improve server and matchmaking stability, we will make upgrades to the environment ahead of this weekend.” While said upgrades are deployed, the game will be offline on Tuesday, September 26, and Friday, September 29 between 2pm CST / 11pm PDT / 2am EDT / 7am BST / 8am CEST and 5 pm CST / 2am PDT / 5am EDT / 10am BST / 11am CEST.

The dev finishes its post saying, “We appreciate your patience.” The “upgrades” referred to by Starbeeze are likely going to be Payday 3’s first big patches and updates, addressing major problems such as the issue with matchmaking first. Since the team is taking a couple of days to deploy them, we may see other bug fixes or new features come. Earlier, Starbreeze blamed a third-party partner for the server downtime.

It’s clear that the Payday 3 matchmaking issues are no secret. Initially, the game saw mixed reviews from fans as some were able to access online play while many others struggled to get in. The current Payday 3 Steam reviews are even lower, with an overall ‘mostly negative’ rating. Hopefully, Starbreeze will roll out some fixes and updates soon, allowing the community to enjoy matchmaking as intended by the developer.

