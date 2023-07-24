How to unlock the Remnant 2 Alchemist

How do I unlock the Remnant 2 Alchemist? The Alchemist joins one of several secret classes in Gunfire Games’ souls-like shooter. Unlike the standard archetypes available during character creation, you can only access the Alchemist once you craft its unique engram – which requires tracking down its unique crafting material first.

The Remnant 2 Alchemist is an ideal class to take into Remnant 2 co-op sessions thanks to its variety of support buffs, which range from health regeneration and damage reduction to increased fire rate and reload speed. If all this utility is the answer to your prayers, here’s how to unlock Remnant 2’s potion-swigging support class.

How to unlock the Alchemist in Remnant 2

To unlock the Remnant 2 Alchemist class, travel to the Dran side of Losomn and stand in front of the large sewer drains until the Manticora that lurks inside drags you to its lair. Defeat the Manticora to receive the Mysterious Stone as a reward, then return to Wallace in Ward 13 to exchange it for the Philosopher’s Stone engram.

Not all sewer drains are guaranteed to trigger the encounter, so you may need to stand in front of several before your confrontation with the Manticora occurs. Any sewer drains with items sitting directly in front of them are likely ‘active’ since these items serve as bait for unsuspecting players, so keep your eyes peeled as you explore.

Much like the Summoner and Engineer, you must return to Wallace in Ward 13 and hand over the Mysterious Stone – along with ten Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Scrap – in order to craft it into the Philosopher’s Stone engram. Once crafted, equip it to your Prime Archetype slot to swap your existing class to the Remnant 2 Alchemist, or add it to your Secondary Archetype if you’d prefer it as part of a dual archetype build.

After you’ve successfully unlocked the Remnant 2 Alchemist, you can select it from the list of archetypes during character creation, so you don’t need to worry about going through these steps in subsequent playthroughs. Now that you’ve changed your class, you might wish to perform a Remnant 2 trait points reset to refine your new build. Finally, check out our Remnant 2 review for a recap of our own close encounter with the sewer creatures of Losomn.