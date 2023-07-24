How do you unlock the Remnant 2 Engineer? The Engineer is a heavy weapons expert that can deploy a variety of turrets that automatically target enemies, leaving you free to move around the battlefield. This unique approach to tearing through the pesky Root afflicting Remnant 2’s various realms is bound to appeal to anyone who enjoys dishing out heavy firepower without sacrificing mobility.

The Remnant 2 Engineer is undoubtedly one of the best classes available, though it’s entirely possible to progress through the entirety of the game without discovering it. Like the Remnant 2 Summoner, this secret class can only be unlocked by tracking down its engram – however, it’s also well worth the effort, since its built-in turret mechanic offers a whole new way to approach combat in Remnant 2. It also comes with a range of unlockable perks to buff your turrets even further, as well as a damage reduction bonus for your allies in Remnant 2 co-op. Without further ado, here’s how to unlock the Remnant 2 Engineer.

How to unlock the Engineer in Remnant 2

To unlock the Remnant 2 Engineer class, obtain the Alien Device from The Eon Vault on N’Erud and take it to Wallace in Ward 13 to craft the Drzyr Caliper engram.

The Alien Device is located in a secret area obscured by the poison fog on the perimeter of the Eon Vault. It can prove arduous to find, so we recommend unlocking the Remnant 2 Explorer archetype and using their Fortune Hunter skill to reveal hidden items in the vicinity.

Once the secret area has been found, leap over the small gap to reach the Technician armor set, then drop down the left-hand ledge to discover the Alien Device. Given that this area is completely enveloped in poison fog, we highly recommend equipping a light armor set to increase your movement, as well as consuming Purified Salve to increase your Blight resistance.

After you retrieve the Alien Device, return to Wallace in Ward 13 and exchange it for the Drzyr Caliper engram – you’ll also need ten Lumenite Crystal and 1,000 Scrap to craft it. Equip it to your Prime Archetype slot from the ‘Character’ menu, or in your Secondary Archetype slot if you’d prefer to create a new Remnant 2 dual archetype instead.

Now that you know how to unlock the Remnant 2 Engineer, you can access its unique trait – be sure to perform a Remnant 2 trait points reset if you want to start investing heavily into it from the get-go. We also recommend investing in a relic upgrade or two, to improve your survivability against the fiercest Remnant 2 bosses. Finally, take a look at our Remnant 2 review, which delves into our own experiences when fending off the Root.