How to unlock the Remnant 2 Summoner class

How do I unlock the Remnant 2 Summoner class? If you’re looking for a more dedicated pet class than the Handler, then the Summoner archetype is the answer to your prayers. This secret class can only be unlocked by exploring the expansive worlds of Remnant 2, and it’s easy to reach the end credits without encountering it whatsoever. Thankfully, we’ve drawn up a step-by-step process – it’s much more straightforward than it seems.

There are a total of five Remnant 2 archetypes available from the outset of the action-adventure game, but the Remnant 2 Summoner class is a perfect addition to that roster. It requires you to head to Yaesha, so if you’re still yet to access the realm of the Ravager but desperate for a class change, you might wish to perform a campaign reroll. Regardless, here’s how to unlock the Summoner class in Remnant 2.

How to unlock the Summoner archetype in Remnant 2

To unlock the Remnant 2 Summoner class, purchase the Faded Grimoire from the Bloodmoon Altar in Yaesha and take it to Wallace in Ward 13.

The Bloodmoon Altar appears in Yaesha regardless of your latest campaign reroll, though you may have to battle through several Remnant 2 bosses in order to find it. It contains several purchasable items, including Remnant 2 weapons and armor, all at different values.

The Faded Grimoire costs 15 Bloodmoon Essence, which can be acquired by shooting down the floating pink orbs that appear across. These orbs only appear during a blood moon phase – which occurs randomly as you explore – so be sure to stock up on them whenever they appear.

After you retrieve the Faded Grimoire from the Bloodmoon Altar, return to Ward 13 and hand it over to Wallace in exchange for the Tome of the Bringer engram. You can equip this engram in the same fashion as you would for Remnant 2 dual archetypes – simply open the ‘Character’ menu and add it to your preferred slot.

Once you unlock the Remnant 2 Summoner class, it’ll be available to choose from the selection of archetypes in character creation, so you don’t have to worry about repeating these steps in additional playthroughs. We recommend checking over your Remnant 2 traits – if they’re no longer synergizing well, you can always perform a trait points reset. The Remnant 2 Summoner class gives you some backup outside of Remnant 2 co-op, but we’ve also got a guide on how to change difficulty if you’re still having trouble.