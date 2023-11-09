New Remnant 2 DLC The Awakened King will take us back to the world of Losomn for a story surrounding its mysterious One True King. There’s great news for those of you wanting to join your friends for some jolly cooperation, however, as developer Gunfire Games confirms that you won’t actually need to buy the DLC to play it. As long as one person in the group owns the expansion, they’ll be able to bring you into your game, with just one caveat.

I’m absolutely in love with Remnant 2, which has blasted its way into my heart as a fantastic sequel to one of the best co-op games on PC, and has made its mark as one of my favorite games of 2023. As such, I’m eagerly awaiting the Remnant 2 The Awakened King release date, so I can go toe-to-toe with the corrupted form of the One True King. The good news is that, as someone who owns the DLC, I’ll be able to bring my friends along even if they haven’t bought their own copy yet.

“Join DLC owners’ games in The Awakened King storyline, even without the DLC,” Gunfire Games says via the official Remnant 2 account on social platform Twitter/X. There is one notable caveat, however: “To use any DLC-related items that you acquire, you’ll need to pick up a copy for yourself.”

It sounds like you’ll still unlock the best Remnant 2 weapons and items from the DLC as you play, then, but simply won’t be able to equip them unless you decide you like them enough to grab the expansion yourself.

That’s a very welcome step up from the first Remnant: From The Ashes. In that, you would likewise get locked DLC item drops while playing through areas from the main game (most notable when playing in Corsus, which was heavily expanded), but you weren’t able to join your friends in any of the new regions that were introduced.

With The Awakened King promising some exciting lore and exposition along with new Remnant 2 bosses to fight, it’s great to hear that everyone has the chance to experience that regardless of whether they can spare the change for the DLC or not.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King arrives Tuesday November 14, 2023. You can get it on Steam – it’s also accessible by players who have bought the Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition, which includes the next two pieces of DLC as well. Gunfire Games confirms to PCGamesN that we’ll see Remnant 2 DLC in Yaesha and N’Erud as well, so we can look forward to the other major areas getting some love soon.

