Remnant 2 early access – start time and how to unlock

How do you get Remnant 2 early access? Four years on since the launch of Remnant: From the Ashes and its highly anticipated sequel is almost upon us in Remnant 2. Looking to build upon next-gen technology, the expectation is sky high for the third-person shooter.

Developed by Gunfire Games, Remnant 2 is set to offer slick single-player and chaotic co-op fun – one that will hopefully storm onto our recommendations for best co-op games – as survivors of humanity take on “deadly creatures and god-like bosses” across new horrifying worlds. Thankfully, anyone that’s keen to get ahead of the competition has the opportunity to do so in the form of early access. Here’s everything you need to about how to get Remnant 2 early access, including its release date, and when exactly you can start playing.

How to get Remnant 2 early access on PC

Remnant 2 early access is available to anyone that purchases the Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition. This will unlock the game on Friday, July 21, 2023 – three days before its official July 25, 2023 release date.

There are three different versions of Remnant 2 available with the prices detailed below:

Remnant 2 – $49.99 / £41.99

Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition – $59.99 / £50.49

Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition – $69.99 / £58.99

When is the Remnant 2 early access start time?

Publisher Gearbox has detailed when Remnant 2 early access on PC will begin with players able to jump in from either July 21 or July 22, depending on what timezone they are residing in. Here is the Remnant 2 early access start time:

July 21 at 4PM PST

July 21 at 7PM EST

July 21 at 11AM GMT

July 22 at 1AM CET

July 22 at 9AM AEST

What do you get in Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition?

Anyone that does purchase the Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition will gain access to the base game, alongside four further bonuses. The most notable is, naturally, the three-day early access to start playing the game on either July 21 or July 22 (timezone depending).

Additionally, players will unlock three Remnant armor sets early, including the Elder armor set, Radiant armor set, and Void armor set. A Survival Pack will also feature various resources to use in-game, including two Mudtooth Elixirs (EXP Bonus), five Bloodroots, three Ammo Boxes as well as 1,000 Scrap and ten Iron.

Finally, the Remnant 2 DLC bundle – made up of three separate pieces of downloadable content that will roll out within one year of the game’s launch – will be featured in the Ultimate Edition.

Remnant 2 Base Game

Three Days Early Access

Early Unlock To Three Remnant: From The Ashes Armor Sets

Survival Pack

Remnant 2 DLC Bundle

How to get Remnant 2 early access on console

Playing on console? No need to fret! Remnant 2 early access is available across both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exactly the same way as PC. Simply pick up the Remnant 2 Ultimate Editon and early access will be made available to you three days ahead of launch. Enjoy!

Note: Remnant 2 is a next-gen release only, so is not scheduled to launch across PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch at this moment in time.

Looking for more on Remnant 2? Well, we’ve also put together handy guides on whether Remnant 2 is Steam Deck compatible, what Remnant 2 system requirements are needed to run the game as well as whether Remnant 2 is available on Game Pass or not.