Is Remnant 2 on Game Pass? If you’re wondering whether the soulslike is coming to the Xbox subscription service later this month, you’ve come to the right place.

If you’re unsure about forking out the full amount for this co-op game, here’s why you shouldn’t miss this upcoming RPG. You and two other friends go up against deadly creatures and god-like bosses in this battle against evil to stop a dark force from destroying reality. It has a fun mix between melee and ranged combat, with different creatures lurking in a terrifying world. Remnant 2 is coming on July 25 for those that purchase or pre-order the Standard or Deluxe version of the game, but those that purchase the Ultimate Edition gain early access on the Friday before, 21 July.

Will Remnant 2 be on Game Pass?

Remnant 2 is not coming to Game Pass later this month. There haven’t been any announcements to say whether the RPG game will eventually be on the platform like the original game, but it’s looking unlikely.

There are big titles scheduled for Xbox Game Pass this month such as Exoprimal and GTA V, so it’s unlikely Remnant 2 also makes the cut. That said, while Remnant 2 hasn’t been announced for Game Pass just yet, the schedule of known upcoming Game Pass games only takes us up until July 18, so this could change.

If Remnant 2 does get announced for Game Pass, we’ll be sure to update this guide to say so. In the meantime, here are the Remnant 2 system requirements so you can check if its too taxing on your PC. If you’re looking forward to the upcoming PC games in 2023, here’s our complete list, along with all the best PC games of 2023. We also regularly update our list of all the PC games coming to the Game Pass in 2023.