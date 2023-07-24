How to use the Remnant 2 Nightweaver Stone Doll

Where do you use the Remnant 3 Nightweaver Stone Doll? It’s a good question, especially if you’ve come across the item yourself at random. It has a very good use though, so we’ve done the hunting around for you to tell you what the stone doll does, and where to use it.

The Nightweaver Stone Doll is required to unlock one of the secret Remnant 2 archetypes: the Invader. Not only is it a bit of a convoluted process to find the doll, but then it’s not even immediately obvious where or how to use it when you’ve got it. This Remnant 2 item is required for unlocking an important Remnant 2 weapon, which might come in handy when taking on some of the game’s worst bosses. If you haven’t got the doll yet, follow our Remnant 2 Invader class guide, for all the steps to obtaining it.

How to use the Nightweaver Stone Doll

With the Nightweaver Stone Doll in your inventory, head into the Dream World, an alternate plane to the one in which you are currently standing, where the Nightweaver Stone Doll is used to obtain another item: the Dreamcatcher melee weapon.

If you haven’t already done so, this involves defeating the Nightweaver boss in the Gilded Chambers. She drops the Soulkey Tribute, which must be used to enter the Dream World, the location in which you can use the Stone Doll.

Once you have obtained both the Soulkey Tribute and the Nightweaver Stone Doll, head to the basement of the Morrow Parish and use the tribute on a large, cobweb-looking blockade, transporting you to the Tormented Asylum inside the Dream World. Find the open cell near where you first obtained the doll in the ‘real’ world. Using the Nightweaver Stone Doll on the web inside will grant you with the Dreamcatcher, an impressive melee weapon, and one that is needed to obtain the Invader engram.

So that’s how you use the Remnant 2 Nightweaver Stone Doll – we can’t blame you if you were at a loss, it took us a while to figure it out too. Once you’ve used the Dreamcatcher to unlock the Invader, you might want to get some of the other hidden classes too, like the Remnant 2 Summoner class, or the very cool Engineer. All of them have their own Remnant 2 traits, and can completely change gameplay, so finding the right archetype for you is essential.