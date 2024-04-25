New Remnant 2 DLC The Forgotten Kingdom just launched this week, and yet the apocalyptic co-op game’s most dedicated secret hunters have already dug out some of its most well-buried new weapons and items. Along with the discovery of how to unlock the new Invoker archetype, the game’s ‘Cult of the Door’ Discord community has put its heads together to find the new Remnant 2 Polygun, and it requires a fantastically taxing trek through one of the game’s most memorable locations.

Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom builds on the forest world of Yaesha, expanding the base game’s story and delivering a heap more loot for the soulslike-infused shooter. I’ve been eagerly digging in, and it’s packed with fun boss fights and plenty of well-hidden secrets to uncover, following in the footsteps of The Awakened King as another worthwhile addition to what is already one of the best co-op games on PC right now.

Please note that the remainder of this article contains spoilers for how to unlock both the new Invoker class and the Polygun weapon. Read on at your own discretion.

The discovery of the Remnant 2 Invoker already took quite some searching – finding it requires descending into a basement where you must cross a sand-filled room through a tight web of arrow traps that will drop you in a single hit. There, you’ll uncover the armor set for the new addition, which already promises to be one of the best Remnant 2 archetypes. To get the class itself, however, you’ll have to stand still and allow your character to (very) slowly sink beneath the sands in order to discover the required item to use it.

That’s quite the stretch, but a relatively straightforward spot for the more veteran secret searchers among the Remnant community. Unlocking the Remnant 2 Polygun, however, is a much more arduous task. You’ll first want to head to the game’s hub between worlds, the Labyrinth – if you’re planning to do this yourself, make sure you’ve rolled a new campaign with the DLC active first, or you’ll find the new gun is missing at the end.

Your targets are a series of small white cubes that you’ll need to shoot, much like the weak spots found in the Labyrinth Sentinel boss fight. In total, there are 13 of them dotted around the Labyrinth – many requiring extensive and risky platforming to reach – and you’ll need to hit them all in a single life to claim the weapon. You can watch the process in the video below.

Principal designer Ben Cureton expresses delight at the Cult of the Door Discord community’s collaboration to find the weapon. “Now you’ll just need to figure out how to use it,” he writes. “Good luck.” Cureton also reaffirms that players should start a new campaign before attempting this; with how challenging it looks, you’ll want to make sure you avoid any disappointment.

As for whether the Polygun ends up ranking among the best Remnant 2 weapons, only time will tell. If you’re looking to jump into the new DLC, or the game for the first time, there’s still a chance to get in on the Remnant 2 Steam sale that has seen its player count leap alongside the launch of The Forgotten Kingdom. You can also play the base game as part of a PC Game Pass subscription, if you have one.

