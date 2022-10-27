Next week’s free games from Epic will take you to ‘Nam

It’s new free games day at the Epic Games Store, which means not only do you get to pick up a terrific Warhammer 40K tactics game for free, you also get a peek at what’s on deck for next week. For the week starting November 3, the Epic Store’s free PC games will be military FPS game Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and sci-fi puzzle game Filament.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is Tripwire’s follow-up to Rising Storm, a stand-alone expansion for Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad that the studio created with help from the Red Orchestra modding community. The first Rising Storm shifted the action from WW2’s eastern front to the Pacific theatre, and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – as its name indicates – explores this area again, but moving forward in time to the Vietnam war.

It’s in the style of the classics of the genre: big 64-player battles using era-specific weapons and vehicles. Forces include the North Vietnamese Army and National Liberation Front versus the US Army, Marine Corps, Australian Army, and the Army of the Republic of Vietnam.

This one may already be in your Epic library – Rising Storm 2: Vietnam was one of Epic’s free games in October 2020, too.

Also free next week is Filament, an indie puzzler with a sci-fi theme. Here, you’ll need to solve wire-based puzzles by physically threading a cable around contact pegs – it’s reported to be highly challenging, and includes a charming story to weave it all together.

Check out our list of the best free Steam games if you’re looking for other ways to save your gaming dollars.