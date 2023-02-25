Sons of the Forest rope gun location and how to get it

Unsure how to get the Sons of the Forest rope gun? There are plenty of tools that can make all the difference in the first few days of island living, but the rope gun opens all doors – and ziplines. However, the path to the rope gun location is not for the faint of heart, and going in blindly may well spell your end.

Much like the Sons of the Forest rebreather, the rope gun location is within a specific cave on the Sons of the Forest map, making it very easy to miss during your first playthrough of Endnight’s sandbox game. You’ll also need to stock up on the best Sons of the Forest weapons in your arsenal, since there are plenty of hostile enemies standing between you and your prize. Here’s how to get the Sons of the Forest rope gun and thrive in one of the best PC games of 2023.

How to get the Sons of the Forest rope gun

The Sons of the Forest rope gun location is in a cave on the west side of the map, equidistant from the mountains and the sea. It’s not too far away from one of the spawn points when starting a new game, so the amount of time it’ll take to reach it all comes down to luck.

The cave itself is indicated on your GPS tracker once you’re in the vicinity, but you can spot it in the undergrowth by the trail of ammunition boxes leading to its boarded up entrance. Use a weapon to break through the wooden barricade, equip a light source of your choosing, and enter the cave.

There are mutants waiting within, but there’s also plenty of resources to gather if you take the time to dispatch them all – and you can potentially harvest their bodies to craft Sons of the Forest armor. Avoid the route lit by a floodlight to the right of the cave, and instead head to the left past the trail of workers’ corpses until you reach a Sluggy blocking the route ahead. Retrieve a time bomb from a nearby worker and throw it at the Sluggy to blow it to bits – being careful not to get caught in the blast – then proceed into another section filled with Sons of the Forest mutants.

Continue past the cave painting and suspended workers until the cave walls narrow to a small passageway. This is a long and arduous trek from here on out, but it’s also a straight line, so all you have to worry about is surviving the mutant babies along the way.

Eventually, you’ll reach a fork in the road. Take the left path scattered with bone piles and crawl through the small crevice in the rock wall. After that, keep to the right and pass through a cavern with a low ceiling and – you guessed it – more mutants. Once they’re dealt with, veer left just beyond the floodlight surrounded by stalagmites to reach the Sons of the Forest rope gun location.

Now that you have the Sons of the Forest rope gun, you can use it to zipline down from the rocky ledge to the cave’s exit. With the rope gun and rebreather in your inventory, you’ll be able to find the Sons of the Forest shovel, which is required to access the grave containing the shotgun. Remember to hydrate yourself after your excursion by learning how to get water in Sons of the Forest, or brush up on our guide to Sons of the Forest multiplayer if you rate your chances of survival with a friend in tow.