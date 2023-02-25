Sons of the Forest rebreather location and how to get it

Are you stumped on how to get the Sons of the Forest rebreather? Endnight’s cannibal-infested open world is full of secrets, but the most elusive by far are the ones lurking beneath the surface. Large bodies of water have a chance of leading to underwater caves hiding precious loot – but you’ll need to discover the Sons of the Forest rebreather location before you can access them.

Along with the rope gun, knowing how to get the Sons of the Forest rebreather is necessary for reaching the Sons of the Forest shovel, which in itself is necessary for digging up the Sons of the Forest grave to retrieve the shotgun. Consequently, you’ll want to make the Sons of the Forest rebreather location your first port of call in Endnight’s horror game, which could well be one of the best PC games of 2023. Without further ado, here’s how to get the Sons of the Forest rebreather.

How to get the Sons of the Forest rebreather

The Sons of the Forest rebreather location is to the very north of the Sons of the Forest map, just inland from the hooked spit of shoreline. There’s a chance to spawn in on this particular beach when starting a new game, which places you in the best position to get the Sons of the Forest rebreather. It’s located in the cave indicated on your GPS tracker – keep an eye out for the yellow barrels just in front of the entrance. The entrance is barricaded, but any of your Sons of the Forest weapons can break through to the other side.

Equip a light source and carefully make your way through the cave, avoiding or dispatching any Sons of the Forest mutants you encounter along the way. Eventually, you’ll reach a fork in the cave system, with a floodlight illuminating a path to the right that leads to the stun gun. Instead, take a left down a bone-strewn path that gives way to a shallow stretch of water. Once the path opens back up again, take a further left and crawl through the cramped opening in order to proceed.

You might be tempted to dive right into the water below, but the shark hiding beneath the surface would make that a fatal mistake. Instead, follow the rocky path to reach the Sons of the Forest rebreather location without coming to any harm. It’s on the floor at the water’s edge, surrounded by a variety of useful resources that’ll keep you alive in the survival game.

Now that you have the Sons of the Forest rebreather, it’s up to you what route to take. You might want to retread your steps to explore the rest of the cave, or distract the shark with a limb or two and take the plunge into the water, which includes an exit route that delivers you back into the great outdoors.

Now that you can dive into open waters with the Sons of the Forest rebreather, be sure to find out how to get water in Sons of the Forest and stay hydrated as you explore. We’d also recommend checking out how to recruit Virginia in Sons of the Forest if you’re in need of a companion – that said, if you’ve been forced to let Kelvin die, there might be some hope for him yet.