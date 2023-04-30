Star Wars Jedi Survivor players devastated by game-breaking bug

A Star Wars Jedi Survivor bug is leaving players distraught as they are left unable to progress in the space action-adventure game. If you’ve managed to dodge all the Star Wars Jedi Survivor performance problems and are enjoying exploring its planets to uncover the story and find all the Cal Kestis cosmetics and outfits, you’ll want to make sure to avoid this game-breaking bug with one handy tip from those who’ve been hit by it.

This Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Duality bug has left players trapped inside the chamber and unable to leave, meaning they cannot continue playing the game. That’s particularly devastating if you were able to avoid the wealth of PC problems that have left developer Respawn apologising for negative Jedi Survivor Steam reviews.

The Chamber of Duality can be found on the Jedi Survivor planet Koboh, and tasks you with a puzzle to overcome. However, players warn that, upon completing the trial, it’s imperative that you immediately save your game after leaving the Chamber of Duality by resting at a meditation point. Dying after leaving the Chamber of Duality without having first rested will cause you to respawn inside the chamber, but the exit will be closed and you’ll be unable to leave.

If you’ve encountered this bug and are trapped inside the Chamber of Duality in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, unfortunately it seems like your only solution for now is simply to wait for a patch from EA. Thankfully, EA community manager ‘EA_Kent’ says “We appreciate the reports on this. We are aware and investigating.” Hopefully this means a fix is in the works, but in the meantime Kent recommends attempting to load your last save.

It’s no doubt frustrating for players to lose access to their saves, so hopefully this public service announcement serves as a way to save you from despair. Once you’ve saved your game by resting, you’ll be free to go back to revealing all Star Wars Jedi Survivor scan locations, finding all Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster parts, and continuing the story of Cal Kestis, BD-1, and their companions.

Those of you hit by this bug or the numerous other issues might instead fancy a Star Wars Steam sale to bag a few bargains on other great Jedi games from the past.