Star Wars: Squadrons won’t have any microtransactions

EA has commented on whether Star Wars: Squadrons will have microtransactions, and it’s good news. According to the space combat game’s creative director, Star Wars: Squadrons will have absolutely zero microtransactions.

In an interview with GameInformer (ta, GamesRadar), Motive Studios creative director Ian Frazier made it clear players are only being asked to pay one to jump into the cockpit. “We’re trying to say with this game that we have a $40 price point, we want to feel generous to players, and we want it to feel like a complete experience,” Frazier said. “Like, ‘You gave us your $40. Here’s a game that you will love. Thank you.’ That’s it.”

Frazier elaborates by specifically comparing Squadrons to the games-as-a-service model that’s increasingly common, stating that’s just not how this project has been built. “This isn’t something we are building around a live-service strategy. It’s built around a game that is complete and great in its own right,” He said. “That’s not to say we will never add anything, I guess we could, but it’s not presented as a live service.”

Star Wars: Squadrons writer Mitch Dyer took to Twitter to double-down on this, tweeting “zero microtransactions” in all-caps just to really drill home the point. Skepticism here isn’t unwarranted, given EA’s stance that loot boxes are “surprise mechanics”, but at least at launch it sounds like you can be sure you’re getting a complete game with no pay-to-win, or anything else.

There’s been a steady flow of information on Star Wars: Squadrons since the reveal earlier this week. So far we’ve gotten the roster of ships, and a look at all the panels you’ll be managing in the varios cockpits. Star Wars: Squadrons attacks the Epic games store, Origin, and Steam on October 2.