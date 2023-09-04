Starfield Andreja companion guide

Who is Starfield Andreja? While you can drift through space all on your lonesome, things generally get easier, and a lot more interesting if you bring along a friend or two. The options you have for your crew are numerous; each member bringing their own skills and personality to the table, and it’s up to you how you want your ship to feel.

As we said, there are many options when it comes to your Starfield crew, and one of those is Andreja – a morally central figure who is more than comfortable dealing with the more… clandestine nature of your mission. While she may not be much use on one of your Starfield outposts, she is invaluable when it comes to stealth, thievery, and Starfield ship combat.

Starfield Andreja background

Andreja is a Starfield companion you’ll meet after completing the Into the Unknown Constellation mission; she seems a bit shady, but once you get to know her you’ll see she’s actually a pretty nice person. With a history that’s shrouded in mystery, Andreja’s proficiency in stealth perhaps tells of a past where she was forced to hide, making the shadows her ally.

Starfield Andreja stats

Here are Andreja’s main stats:

Stealth (four star)

(four star) Particle Beams (three star)

(three star) Energy Weapons Systems (two star)

(two star) Theft (one star)

Andreja is a Starfield crew member who is geared toward the combat end of the spectrum, only with her, you can choose where and when to strike due to her advanced stealth abilities. If you know you’re going to get into some trouble, Andreja is worth bringing along.

How to romance Andreja

Due to Andreja’s murky past, she isn’t as averse to strong decision-making as some of her Constellation peers. Choosing dialogue options that assert your authority, and giving it to the man will all be met with approval from Andreja, although she draws the line at cruelty to innocent people just for the sake of it. If your approval rating gets high enough, you’ll be able to indulge in a bit of Starfield romance.

Now you have the rundown of Starfield Andreja, it’s up to you to decide whether you want her on your ship. If you want someone who’s a bit more of a straight shooter, why not give Starfield Sarah Morgan a chance, or maybe even VASCO? If you choose a companion that’s slightly more averse to combat, you’ll have to read up on the best Starfield guns so you can defend yourself out there.

