Starfield VASCO companion guide

Who is VASCO in Starfield? Don’t let his utilitarian facade and genial conversation fool you; this Lunar Robotics creation is your go-to companion when it comes to exploration. It’s no secret that VASCO’s our favorite here at PCGamesN, but if you’re still on the fence, we’ve collated all his primary skills and attributes into one handy guide, to help you decide if you should keep him around for the long haul.

A human companion is all well and good, but sometimes you might want to keep a well-oiled machine by your side as you explore everything Starfield has to offer. It’s currently unclear where VASCO’s construction appears on the official Starfield timeline, but his battered chassis certainly suggests he’s been in active service for several decades. He might give us useful context during Starfield missions, especially when visiting new cities. While we can neither confirm nor deny a Starfield romance with VASCO just yet, here’s everything we do know about our best robot pal.

Who is VASCO?

VASCO is a Starfield Constellation expeditionary robot that’s already carved out a reputation for himself as a fan favorite in the Settled Systems. Unlike the Adoring Fan, Starfield’s VASCO is a highly capable companion. He’s specifically designed for space exploration, making him a boon if you’re harvesting materials on distant planets. You can also use him to stock up on any surplus Starfield armor and guns to perform a quick loadout swap if required.

Our initial encounter with VASCO is likely to coincide with the first time we board our ship, and official concept art has depicted him making repairs to the hull. We also had confirmation during the Starfield Direct that VASCO will address the player by name, a feature that might be unique to him – so be sure to choose wisely in Starfield character creation if you’re planning on taking him with you for the majority of your journey.

VASCO skills

Bethesda is yet to confirm VASCO’s skills, though we already know enough to rate his effectiveness as a companion. VASCO is overwhelmingly built for utility over artillery. His additional carry capacity is a sure-fire way to relieve your encumbrance when out in the field, giving you more inventory space to further your flourishing career as a Starfield sandwich bandit – or whatever food you might choose.

That said, VASCO also comes equipped with a rifle attachment and laser sights to take down any hostile Starfield creatures or faction members that may cross your path. Various previews have also shown VASCO punching foes with his elongated limbs, as well as emitting a laser beam from the circular node on his chest panel.

If you’re invested in the technology of the Settled Systems, you might want to check out everything we know about the Starfield mechs that we noticed in the anime. Alternatively, check out the research projects you can undertake to create your own gear. We’ve also got the lowdown on Sarah Morgan, another companion that can help you navigate your way across the stars.