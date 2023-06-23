Starfield romance explained

What are the Starfield romance options? If you’re looking for love in outer space, you’ve come to the right place. Starfield is set to be a sprawling epic, with over a thousand planets on your doorstep. Of course, this is a Bethesda game, so we already know that you’re bound to bump uglies with a companion or two while you’re off exploring the Milky Way. Well, never fear, because we’re here to guide you through the birds and the bees in Starfield.

According to the ESRB’s rating summary, Starfield will absolutely let you have sex with a jetpack on, but it doesn’t delve into the specifics of who can join you on this romance expedition. However, we’ve gleaned some insight into the ins and outs (oo-er) of Starfield romance following the Starfield Direct, so you can get lucky in the RPG game once the release date rolls around.

All Starfield romance options

The Starfield Direct hinted that we can expect to pursue a Starfield romance with all four major companions in the Constellation faction, including Sarah Morgan, Barrett, and Sam Coe.

In a recent interview, Todd Howard confirmed that the only Starfield companions available to romance would be from the Constellation, leaving one amorous member unaccounted for in the lovestruck faction.

While this rules out seducing the omnipresent and highly irritating Adoring Fan, it doesn’t strictly exclude the likes of mild-mannered expeditionary robot Vasco. Either way, we’ll be sure to update this guide for the final romance option that awaits you on your quest for love in the open-world game.

How do I unlock Starfield romance?

You can unlock a Starfield romance by raising your chosen companion’s affinity towards you, engaging in conversation, embarking on quests, and performing actions that meet their approval.

From our experience with previous Bethesda games, we anticipate that a Starfield romance will align much closer to Fallout 4’s system of successive quests and dialogue options, rather than Skyrim’s tactic of shoving an amulet in an NPC’s face and asking them to marry you. Instead, the space game is set to feature organically blossoming romances with complete questlines.

We have a strong indication that Starfield romance may be determined by the affinity you accrue for the companion in question, as demonstrated by the known descriptions for Starfield skills on the ‘Social’ skill tree. It’s likely that companions may also accept certain gifts that raise their affinity even further.

However, Starfield companions can also disagree vehemently with the choices you make, presumably reducing their affinity for you and dashing all prospects of a Starfield romance. Therefore, you’ll have to strike a fine balance between making your own decisions and capitulating to your romance partner’s principles – bad news if they don’t like pickpocketing or stealing food.

That’s all you need to get your nethers quivering for your impending Starfield romance. If you’re feeling a bit hot under the collar, why not dip into our list of the best sex games, which should keep you sated right up to launch. Of course, if you’d prefer to cool off, we also have details about Starfield religions, traits, and backgrounds, all of which may come into play when embarking on a Starfield romance.