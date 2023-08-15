Starfield Sarah Morgan companion guide

Who is Sarah Morgan in Starfield? During your time exploring the planets in the biggest space adventure this year, you can meet, hire, and even romance a number of interesting NPCs. Sarah Morgan is just one of your new friends, and we’ve pulled up her Constellation employee profile to find out more.

It’s wise to start planning your space adventure ahead of the Starfield release date, as the upcoming RPG game spans hundreds of procedurally generated planets, each with their own vast cities and engaging quests, so there’s a lot to get used to. In each of those cities are a weird and wonderful bunch of Starfield creatures, companions, and other NPCs, some of which can be invited on board your custom Starfield ship to join you. One of those Starfield characters is Sarah Morgan, and here’s what we know about her.

Who is Sarah Morgan?

Sarah Morgan runs Constellation, a Starfield exploration team, and as such is found at the Constellation headquarters in New Atlantis, on Jemison. Sarah joins you as you embark on a quest to locate a mysterious artefact.

Once Sarah joins your team after meeting her in New Atlantis, you will have a chance to romance the Starfield NPC if you play your cards right, but let’s hope you don’t make things awkward while you’re stuck on a spaceship together.

Sarah Morgan skills

Sarah Morgan’s skills and ranks are:

Astrodynamics: Rank 4

Rank 4 Lasers: Rank 3

Rank 3 Leadership: Rank 2

Rank 2 Botany: Rank 1

We’re a little disappointed that the leader of such a legendary organization doesn’t have a higher rank for the leadership quality, but at least her incredible knowledge of Astrodynamics and Lasers could come in handy, as Sarah deals increased damage with laser weapons. You can find out more about Starfield skills in the deep dive video above.

