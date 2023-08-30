Starfield isn’t even out yet, and the new Bethesda RPG game is already topping charts and beating out Valve’s own behemoth on Steam. With the Starfield release date closing in though, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bethesda’s first original adventure in 25 years makes Starfield the developer’s biggest launch to date.

The skyrocket up the Steam charts might have something to do with the cheapest deal on Starfield around, as you can actually nab it for a whopping $10 off already. With Baldur’s Gate 3 previously dethroning Valve’s CSGO on Steam at launch, it’s now Starfield’s turn it seems. BG3’s minor decline isn’t really a surprise considering it’s been out for a while now (in gaming terms, anyway), but Starfield early access hasn’t even started yet.

The question now is, how long will Starfield stay at the top of the Steam charts? With 1,000 Starfield planets to explore, players are going to be in the game for quite a while, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bethesda and Valve duke it out for the top spot when Starfield actually comes out.

There’s also no telling how many of these pre-orders are of the Premium Edition, with the five days early access, so concurrent player numbers could be even bigger on Friday, September 1 than we initially thought. Just try to not spend forever picking your Starfield background, yeah?

If you didn’t know, Starfield almost had Fallout 4’s most disliked feature, as Bethesda recorded some voiced lines for the protagonist before scrapping the idea and going back to what worked in Fallout 3 and Skyrim.

As we get towards September, you’ll want to know about the exact Starfield release times for all regions as Steam pre-loads have begun. We also have the lowdown on each of the Starfield companions, alongside what each Starfield trait does too.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.