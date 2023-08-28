Starfield United Colonies faction guide

Who are the Starfield United Colonies faction? While we eagerly await the release of Bethesda’s upcoming epic space RPG, Starfield, every grain of information we can gather is vital. From the various developer updates so far, it’s become clear that learning about Starfield factions is essential. We know there’s five main factions so far as well as smaller groups but, for now, we’re focused on the United Colonies.

As a strong military and political force, the United Colonies is the most powerful of the Starfield factions. Their rich history spans intergalactic conflicts, common enemies, and the formation of a web of member colonies. In the faction guide below, we’re taking a deep dive into who the United Colonies are, where you can find them, how they fit into the Starfield lore and timeline, and how you can join them. Let’s get going.

Who are the United Colonies?

The United Colonies faction is the largest cohort in Starfield and suitably boasts the most powerful, established military as well as a strong political arm. Known widely across Bethesda’s gaming intel as UC, the faction has been confirmed as one of the two governments in the Settled Systems and an important centralized republic established in 2161.

In episode two of the ‘Into the Starfield’ series, lead quest designer Will Shen also added that the United Colonies represents “the future of space republic idealized”. Distinguishing the UC as a confederation focused heavily on maintaining peace through their military and political powers.

Although, as part of Bethesda’s developer shorts, design director Emil Pagliarulo describes how the United Colonies have previously engaged in a bloody Colony War in opposition with the Freestar Collective in 2310, 20 years before Starfield’s beginnings, and now live in an “uneasy peace”. In 2315, the UC Vanguard was founded, which is UC’s own civilian navy, relying on civilians using their own ships.

While they’ve clearly been entangled in a long rivalry with the Freestar Collective, this conflict stands solved (for now…). It appears the more pressing risk and enemy to the United Colonies are the space pirates of the Crimson Fleet faction.

Where are the United Colonies based?

The United Colonies are based in the capital city of New Atlantis. We know from our Starfield New Atlantis guide that the city is located on the planet Jemison, based in the Alpha Centauri solar system. This is also home to Constellation, another major faction.

During Starfield Direct, Emil Pagliarulo described the United Colonies as, “the first major human settlement in space.” Adding that, “The people who live here value law, discipline, and the legacy of humanity. They consider themselves the true children of Earth.”

New Atlantis has featured in many Bethesda Softworks game updates thus far with various buildings appearing in gameplay marked with ‘UCSEC’ standing for United Colonies Security & Safety, and ‘MAST’ standing for Military, Administrative and Scientific Triumvirate. All relating to the United Colonies’ powerful military and political stronghold in New Atlantis.

Who are the members of the United Colonies?

So far, the following characters have been named as members of the United Colonies:

Pascual Logan – UC Fleet Admiral

– UC Fleet Admiral John Tuala – Lieutenant at MAST for the Vanguard

– Lieutenant at MAST for the Vanguard Kibwe Ikande – Commander aboard the UC Vigilance for SysDef

During the Into the Starfield developer series, eagle-eyed viewers picked out names from a script Emil Pagliarulo was filmed typing. Within this script, both John Tuala and Kibwe Ikande were named in a ‘Urgent Communique’ from UC Fleet Admiral Pascual Logan at MAST.

Other than this spot, written up kindly by a user on Reddit, any more information or communication on members from the United Colonies remain under wraps.

Can you join the United Colonies?

Like other Starfield factions, the United Colonies will be joinable via a mission to take down the Crimson Fleet. You will be propositioned during a quest with an opportunity to become a member of the United Colonies.

Seen during a gameplay deep dive as part of Starfield Direct, players are propositioned as part of the quest segment, “You ever think of joining up with the Vanguard of the United Colonies? Even get your UC citizenship?” Suggesting that by taking part in a mission for what appears to be the UC’s military, there’s an opportunity to become one of them. It is not clear whether this mission alone will grant you your spot or whether it will just aid your reputation with the other UC members.

As part of a Starfield Q&A on Discord, Will Shen and Emil Pagliarulo were asked, “Can you be a double agent in the game?” To which Will answered, “All of the playable factions can be completed independently. The Crimson Fleet storyline does feature you being an undercover agent inside the Fleet on behalf of UC SysDef (a specific military branch of the United Colonies), but whether you betray the Fleet or UC SysDef is a choice you will get to make.”

That’s everything we know about the United Colonies faction. Fear not, there’s plenty more Starfield content to enjoy. Why not research all of the Starfield planets, moons, and systems in the game before jumping in ahead of the Starfield release date? You’ll be more prepared than most.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.