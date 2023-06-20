Starfield weapon mods explained

What are the Starfield weapon mods? These gun attachments can upgrade, boost, and completely change your favourite weapon, or adapt your gun to fit your playstyle. Here’s everything you need to know about the types of weapon attachments in Starfield.

The Starfield release date is not far off and we’re already planning which Starfield weapons we’re going to use in space combat and against all the weird and wonderful creatures we’ve seen so far. We can also further enhance these weapons using mods to attach powerful explosives for a loud or stealthy entrance.

Starfield weapon mod slots

There are five weapon mod slots we’ve seen in Starfield so far, which are:

Receiver

Internal

Optic

Magazine and Battery

Muzzle

You’ll need to change your weapons depending on the Starfield mission at hand, whether that’s approaching a heavily guarded facility or exploring the monsters lurking on different planets, and mods can be used to change your approach to each situation. You can also modify melee weapons such as axes and knives.

While we don't know much about the individual Starfield weapon mods, we do know there are a ton of guns in the space game, so hopefully there will be just as many ways to modify them.