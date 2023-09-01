All Starfield materials, resources, and where to find them

Looking for all of the Starfield materials and resources? There’s a long, long list of the goods down below, and just like space itself, it’s likely far from being fully documented. Crafting recipes and research requirements are laid bare for all to see, which makes naming the lot much easier. Finding them? That’s a whole other story. We’re trying our best out here.

All Starfield materials and resources so far

The following Starfield materials have been discovered spread across dozens of planets throughout the galaxy. Their listed locations are not exhaustive by any stretch. They’re merely guidelines set from the places we first discovered them:

Material Symbol Location (planet / moon) Water H20 Jemison, Zamka Chlorine Cl Jemison Lead Pb Jemison Argon Ar Jemison, Chawla Chrlorosilanes SiH3Cl Jemison, Gamow Helium He-3 Kurtz, Grissom Aluminium Al Kurtz Nickle Ni Bondar, Zamka Tungsten W Bondar Platinum Pt Bondar Xenon Xe Bondar Iron Fe Grissom, Zamka Copper Cu Zamka Vanadium V Zamka Cobalt Co Zamka Uranium U Zamka Dyprosium Dy Zamka Benzene C6Hn Niira Beryllium Be Magnar Silver Ag Magnar Flourine F Coulomb Ytterbium Yb Volt Lithium Li Gamow Alkanes HnCn Gamow Neodymium Nd Bode Tetraflourides xF4 Augur Ionic Liquids IL Niira Europium Eu Andraphon Caesium Cs Dalvik Plutonium Pu Grimsey Iridium Ir Grimsey Neodymium Nd Gryphus Neon Ne Kreet Carboxylic Acids R-COOH Codos Gold Au Stellis A Palladium Pd Stellis D Mercury Hg Skink Titanium Ti Helio Antimony Sb Muphrid VI-d Caesium Cs Muphrid VIII-b Tantalum TA TBC

How do I find Starfield materials?

You can find Starfield materials simply by selecting a planet or moon from the map screen. If you’re close enough, you’ll be able to scan the surface, populating the list on the left with the resources natural to it.

Once scanned, you’ll be able to use the ‘Show Resources’ prompt to get a topographical view of the big space rock. The colours of the planet’s terrain will match the colour of the resource listed in the scan results.

How do I gather Starfield materials?

The simplest way to gather Starfield materials is through the method the game teaches you at the very beginning — mining with the Cutter.

Once you’ve found a planet harboring the material you want and flown close enough, you can use the Scan feature to create a terrain map showing exactly where those materials can be found. The colour of the planet’s terrain from the map screen will match the colour of the resource listed in the scan results.

All you have to do then is land as close as you can, look for the rocky material outcrop, and use your Cutter to crack it open.

What are the dots about Starfield materials on the map?

You’ll notice that some planets include materials like Titanium and Antimony. These also have small dots above their symbols, ranging from one dot to three.

These dots depict the material’s rarity, which inadvertently dictates the level of the skill you’ll need to harvest them. Starfield materials on the map screen always go in left to right in terms of rarity: Rare, Exotic, and Unique.

Rarer materials (those with more dots) are always featured on the right side. Knowing that will make scanning the galaxy for them much easier. Scanning a planet’s terrain won’t show the location of rare materials without the appropriate Starfield skills, like Scanning.

How can I get more rare Starfield materials?

You can unlock and upgrade certain Starfield skills to increase your yield when harvesting materials like organic and inorganic materials. If you want more minerals, aim for Geology. Harvesting flora for medicines? Go for Botany.

What are Starfield materials used for?

Starfield materials like Copper, Aluminum, and Silver are used to craft items and complete research projects. Precious metals are often used on the Industrial Workbench to make Outpost equipment, with a selection of minerals, materials, and items used to discover and apply mods for use in armor and weapon crafting.

