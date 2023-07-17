Super League Soccer codes July 2023

What are the new Super League Soccer codes? This new footy game on the Roblox platform lets you take up any role on the field, be it a goalkeeper, a striker, mid-fielder, or any other position on the 7v7 lineup your team might be lacking. And it isn’t without style, either. If you can master the technique, bicycle kick goals aren’t out of the question, with the below codes giving you the coins you’ll need to stay ahead of the opposing team.

New Super League Soccer codes

Here are all the active Super League Soccer codes:

SLSCOMP – 12.5k coins (NEW)

Expired codes

No codes have expired just yet.

How do I redeem Super League Soccer codes?

It doesn’t take much effort at all to redeem codes in Super League Soccer. You don’t have to spam them in the chat, and you won’t need to grind levels in-game first. As soon as you join the game for the first time, you’ll be ready. Here’s what to do:

Open Roblox and launch Super League Soccer

Wait for the game to load

Once in-game, tap the ‘Codes’ button at the bottom

Enter your code

Claim your rewards!

How do I get more Super League Soccer codes?

Unlike most other Roblox games, you won’t see a bunch of ways to get new codes stuffed into the experience’s launch page description. Finding where to spot new codes actually requires you to attempt to redeem one. By opening the code redeem box, you’ll spot not only the next code goal but also a link to the Super League Soccer Discord.

Head there to see any new codes that might drop, or just check back here often. We’ll add the same ones here so you don’t need to bother with potentially unrelated notifications from yet another Roblox Discord server.

