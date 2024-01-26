The Terraria 1.4.5 update continues to grow, and developer Re-Logic has some very exciting news for us to kick off 2024. In its Terraria State of the Game for January 2024, the team behind the beloved indie sandbox game shares another new tool that makes farming wood much faster, a new look for one of Terraria’s most iconic enemies, and a hopper that will make boss grinding or AFK farms a whole lot more efficient than ever before.

The Terraria State of the Game for January gives us our regularly scheduled dose of spoilers for the next, supposedly final update (more on that later) for one of the best sandbox games of all time. Head of business strategy Ted ‘Loki’ Murphy addresses the ever-growing patch: “What started as a ‘quick and short’ update to add our side of the Terraria Dead Cells crossover content has morphed into a much larger update that we have been working on for a year now.”

The first new addition we get to see is an Axearang, the second addition for ‘team axe’ to come from 2023’s light-hearted Terraria forum war following the reveal of the Terraria Mitey-Titey. This handy tool instantly slices down rows of trees with a simple toss before returning to your hand, making wood gathering perhaps the most efficient it’s ever been.

Next up is the reveal of ‘Slimevolution.’ While we aren’t actually told anything about what this entails beyond the name, the teaser clips show both a slow-falling white Slime containing a cloud block, and a pair of blue Slimes underground that contain Moonglow flowers (the first time we’ve seen a flower drop from a slime). My best guess here is that we’ll be seeing Slimes adapt to their surrounding environment, and offering you some welcome rewards – the latter in particular is a huge boon if you’re as reliant on crafting Spelunker potions as I am.

The third addition is the last we see for now, but it might be the most exciting. A new Terraria hopper tool is coming in patch 1.4.5 that will collect and auto-store dropped items in a series of chests, which can be used to gather naturally spawning items such as fallen stars, or used below your boss fight arena or underneath an AFK farm that you’ve set up to gather all the loot that drops.

The video below shows this in action on what looks to be one of the new, official Terraria skyblock maps, with a new Slime farm that brings them along a conveyor belt into the path of several auto-firing snowball launchers. Interestingly, in the past the auto-fire option for these was purely cosmetic, but it now looks like they might be used to actually damage and thus farm enemies, which would be another welcome tweak.

There’s already a whole lot to be excited for in Terraria patch 1.4.5, then. Murphy adds, “The team is currently going over more plans and ideas in regards to what else might make it into 1.4.5, timelines, etc – more on that later.” So don’t rule out a potential Terraria 1.5 update quite yet; Re-Logic vice president Whitney ‘Cenx’ Spinks this month admitted the team does have an ideas doc, but also reaffirms that “pretty much the sentiment of the entire team” is that Terraria 2 would be more exciting.

We don’t yet know when Terraria 1.4.5 will land, although Re-Logic says not to expect the arrival of Terraria crossplay until after the next update, provided they manage to get it to a satisfactory state. As for what the next update will be called, Re-Logic president Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks confirms on the Terraria forums that the team does have a name internally, but says it would be a spoiler to reveal it. We’ll just have to wait and see, then.

