New Terraria 1.4.5 update details are here, courtesy of the Terraria State of the Game October 2023 blog post from developer Re-Logic. The team says it “is feeling really great about what we have in game thus far, as well as what we still have planned to add before we can call 1.4.5 complete.” While the release date is now looking likely to fall in 2024, we do get a couple more delicious spoilers, ranging from the cool to the convenient.

The Terraria team says it is “increasingly likely that we are looking at a 2024 release for 1.4.5 at this point,” reminding players of the ‘done when it’s done’ mantra and reassuring us all that “it will be worth it.” When you’re dealing with one of the best sandbox games ever made, who are we to argue with that?

“It is becoming increasingly hard to not spoil some of our favorite bits,” the blog post continues, “but our willpower is winning out thus far.” We do, however, get a couple of spoilers – the first of which is a perfect fit for the Halloween season. Following on from the wolf transformation introduced in Terraria 1.4.4 using Lilith’s Necklace, you’ll now be able to turn into a vampire bat.

It’s unclear exactly how this will be implemented, although Re-Logic notes, “Don’t worry, when your nighttime aerial hijinks are concluded, you will be able to safely return to your… human form!” For those of you who missed the earlier news, we already know that 1.4.5 will see the introduction of playable Terraria vampires, so don’t be surprised if that’s a prerequisite here.

In a touching nod, the demonstration of the new transformation also shows the player wearing the Castlevania-inspired set (seen in the header image) that was traditionally worn by Re-Logic QA specialist Jason ‘Leinfors’ Parker, who passed away in February 2023.

We also get a look at another feature, one that seemed like it’d never make it in and that will be tremendously useful for crafting. Demon Altars and Crimson Altars, which can only be found as naturally occurring structures out in the world, most commonly in their respective ‘evil biomes’ and usually deep within underground chasms, will now get a placeable version.

That means you’ll finally be able to craft some of the best Terraria weapons, as well as boss-summoning items, from the safety and convenience of your base. They won’t be easy to come by, however; Re-Logic remarks that “this will only drop in the most extreme of circumstances and is not going to be easily obtained or readily available,” so don’t get ready to rely on them quite yet. Nevertheless, I’m already excited for the possibilities!

We also get a little tease on Terraria crossplay development, although the team reiterates that it likely won’t arrive until further down the line beyond the Terraria 1.4.5 release date. For more details and plenty more community updates including the latest on the Terraria Halloween contest, you can check out the full State of the Game blog post right here.

While we wait for the next big update to arrive, have a look through the best Terraria mods for plenty more ways to spice up your adventures. We’ve also got the lowdown on all Terraria bosses, where to find them, and how to beat them if you’re starting out fresh or just need a recap.