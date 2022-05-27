Ex Minecraft modder hired to work on Terraria mod tools

A prominent former Minecraft modder has landed a dream job: helping modders make more mods. The twist is, it’s for a different sandbox game. It’s no worry, however: modder Chicken Bones is now working officially as part of the Terraria development team, and he’s got plenty of history with Terraria modding to draw from, too.

Chicken Bones created popular Minecraft mods like Ender Storage and Translocators, as well as Not Enough Items – which is on our very own list of the best Minecraft mods. He’s also been building Terraria mods since 2015, when he switched over from Minecraft modding.

In the latest Terraria State of the Game post, Re-Logic’s head of business strategy Ted ‘Loki’ Murphy offers Chicken Bones a warm welcome, and explains a bit of what he’ll be doing on the Terraria team. “He has already been working hard alongside our core team, with a current focus aimed primarily on the development of tModLoader and tModPorter,” Murphy writes. These tools allow players to use and port mods into Terraria, somewhat similar to the Script Extender mods for Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Murphy says Chicken Bones’ “strong background on the technical/tooling side of the coding world” is going to be a major asset for the Terraria team going forward.

Chicken Bones briefly returned to Twitter after a seven-year hiatus to mark the occasion.

“I’m happy to be working for Re-Logic Games on Terraria and tModLoader!” he said.

We’re not entirely sure what Re-Logic has cooked up for the future of Terraria – the devs have been cheekily trolling fans about the possible existence of Terraria 2 (which has yet to be confirmed or announced), and they’ve been releasing ‘final updates‘ for the original Terraria for quite a while now.